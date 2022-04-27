Dr Jennifer Daniels - Playing Doctor At Home on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (07.25.17)

Show highlights:

-Changes in medical pricing since the 1940s. 1948 bill of $110 for 6 days in hospital to have a baby.

-Survival is higher if you don’t take an ambulance and don’t go to the ER.

-Dr. Daniels fix to Obamacare is to just remove the obligation to participate.

-Medicare plan kills you so they don’t need to send you that Social Security check.

-Leon asks if Dr. Daniels recommends cod liver oil.

-Tom in California asks about sending his child to a better school but one that would require new vaccinations.

-Craig says his 25 year old had antibiotics as an infant. His behavior is unbearable and he’s had gut complaints. What to do?

-Sean sends commendations for the bone broth remedy.

-Would Dr. Daniels recommend adding a cup of turpentine to bathwater? A few drops is good, a capful isn’t. Best to take turpentine internally.

-Darlene is sick from contaminated water and parasites and the doctors don’t believe her.

-Kevin is a type 1 diabetic with an insulin pump who eats figs and dates at bedtime. Why does his blood sugar drop dramatically by morning?

-Eugene asks how to get rid of toe nail fungus. Soak feet in hot water with 1 TB honey, 2 TB,vinegar, 1/4 c. epsom salts for 30 minutes. Strip off hardened fungus. Then drop turpentine on the toenails. Follow Candida cleaner report. Take cayenne and turmeric internally.

-Eileen wants to get rid of 2 strawberry hemangiomas on her scalp.

-She says orthotics made her left knee cap bone pointed and her knee aches.

-Rey is a vegan and her teeth are crumbling. Being vegan causes your teeth to disintegrate.

-Marcel has Dupuytren’s Contracture and trigger finger. Why are the tendons contracting?

-Dallas doesn’t get hungry anymore. Is this normal? -Parasites survive at pH of 3.5 or higher.

-67 year old has low testosterone, gaunt look, no muscles, unhappy Mr. Happy, on Naturethroid. Testosterone is made from cholesterol. Needs a high cholesterol diet. Advise pork ribs, ham hocks, liver, plenty of water. Want cholesterol to be 300.

-Amra’s husband has T2 diabetes, leg ulcer and lymphedema. Diabetes is the opportunity for the ulcer. Put A&D ointment on the ulcer for now and address diabetes. See her “Diabetes Debacle”

The Diabetes Debacle - https://www.brighteon.com/cc4cab27-f622-44a6-b1cc-f45981c767f9

Diabetes Debacle Revisted - https://www.brighteon.com/aec227b7-914f-4cc5-b40e-3e383a46bd05

Diabetes Debacle Revisited – Worse than Suspected BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/ff77a618-71fb-41a8-b874-b022e065c638

– How to help thyroid. Dr. Daniels says there is no medical benefit to treating a TSH under 10.

-Listener was told by a physical therapist that Medicare and other insurance will give advance authorization for treatment but then doesn’t pay.

-Brad is sweating a lot. It’s from toxicity. Do a sauna or enema.

-Debbie asks about fermented cod liver oil. Historically it hasn’t been fermented cod liver oil.

-Nancy wants to get rid of spider veins. Needs to eat vegetables, maybe even go vegan. Eat brown rice, vegetables. Apply castor oil daily.

-Debbie says, isn’t pig loaded with parasites? Yes, so poop 3X/day and take turpentine to deal with the parasites.

-Kevin wants to live part-time in Central America and is concerned about food quality.

-Nancy had an afib attack after drinking a very sweet frozen fake fruit drink. Now she’s burping. Drinks are laced with chemicals. You poisoned yourself.

-D asks if it is safe to eat chickpeas or well cooked beans every day? Yes, it’s routine in Panama.

-What about fasting to maintain health? If underweight, don’t recommend fasts, or maybe 1 day a week. Water fasting is best 1-2 days a week. Juice fast – don’t include fruits. Seasonal fasting is nice, better to do weekly.

-Dan asks if there is a cure for type 1 diabetes? Type 1 is a bunch of different disorders. Requires a lot of patience to work with.

-John asks if his understanding is correct, that chronic disease is the result of the immune system compromised by stress and then infections take hold? Chronic disease means an external event happened – bad diet, poisoning – and the body is healing. But the bad event keeps getting repeated to maintain the disease. E.g. diabetes

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

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