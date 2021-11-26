Education & Government Programming - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed b Deanna Spingola (ARCHIVED 11.10.2014)

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Deanna Spingola and Dr. Jennifer Daniels talk about a wide variety of subjects, including Gulf War Syndrome, vaccination, and the self-hypnosis of doctors. Dr. Daniels talks about the 90% chance of dying in the hospital each year, the deadliest place on Earth. Dr. Daniels explains how different diets are good for different people at different times.They discuss the real purpose of war, and how college is another approach to the same goals. Dr. Daniels says “if you’re sick, it’s because of your belief system”, “at the root of healing, is you’ve got to change your beliefs.”
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
REFERENCED PODCASTS:
Gulf War Syndrome - https://www.brighteon.com/4e81017c-7016-4a32-ae61-d5d6cbb88197
Gulf War Syndrome BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/dece2453-5183-476c-a0e3-b214dfeb325f
If Murder Were Legal Would You Do It - https://www.brighteon.com/8b6618d4-c7ae-4481-b421-e0d230ad9e0d