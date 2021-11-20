Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Gulf War Syndrome (ARCHIVED Radio Show 09.23.14)

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The show's title is Gulf War Syndrome.
Dr Daniels' Guest was there. He returned from the gulf war only to find he had lost his health, lost his ability to work and was about to lose his marriage. Bizarre symptoms tormented him and threatened to destroy his life. Find out how he found his way to health and fathered a healthy child who is now 14 years old.
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