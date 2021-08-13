Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - If Murder Were Legal Would You Do It (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.31.13)

Dr. Jennifer Daniels’ show, "Healing with Dr. Daniels" reveals the workings behind the Modern Health System, how it creates illness and how to avoid this planned outcome.

The show's topic is:

IF MURDER WERE LEGAL WOULD YOU DO IT??

FDA – Murder for Hire

Lately, there has been much talk about the FDA as a criminal enterprise. Dr Daniels paints another picture. The FDA is acting totally within the law when it approves dangerous ineffective drugs. Dr Daniels examines how the Orphan drug Act and special drug approval programs, created by law, actually permit these practices.

It may be murder, but it is certainly legal. Tune in and learn the back story behind the FDA processes that LEGALLY make your health care so deadly. Of course, natural solutions at the end. HINT: No need to write your congress person.

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