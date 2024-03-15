Infants and toddlers who die travel on their parent’s soul passport – CONFRONTING, UPSETTING, CLAIM VID_84035,4245merged

RELATED VIDEOS: What is the achievement of greatest value in this earthly life for every person? (A SOUL OF SURVIVAL VALUE):

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3e1868ea-6748-4fbd-a7c0-7ac335aee703

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/70cb9b17-a3ed-4615-8a80-84f3204b4a6e

This subject is challenging to talk about: what balanced person isn’t emotionally propelled by our babies and little children? Note: I used the word ‘dissolute’ incorrectly at about the 6 minute mark: I meant ‘dissolved’ in the sense of its synonym, ‘disbanded’. (Technical note: the volume is low, so load into VLC media player, and play at up to 200% volume.)



