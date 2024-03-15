Infants and toddlers who die travel on their parent’s soul passport – CONFRONTING, UPSETTING, CLAIM VID_84035,4245merged

RELATED VIDEOS: What is the achievement of greatest value in this earthly life for every person? (A SOUL OF SURVIVAL VALUE):
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3e1868ea-6748-4fbd-a7c0-7ac335aee703
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/70cb9b17-a3ed-4615-8a80-84f3204b4a6e
This subject is challenging to talk about: what balanced person isn’t emotionally propelled by our babies and little children? Note: I used the word ‘dissolute’ incorrectly at about the 6 minute mark: I meant ‘dissolved’ in the sense of its synonym, ‘disbanded’. (Technical note: the volume is low, so load into VLC media player, and play at up to 200% volume.)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.