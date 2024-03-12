P.2 What is the achievement of greatest value in this earthly life for every person? (A SOUL OF SURVIVAL VALUE) MVI_8841

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3e1868ea-6748-4fbd-a7c0-7ac335aee703
Joshua ben Joseph said, (paraphrasing) “What does it profit a man if he gains the whole world, but loses his soul?” Our passport out of this mortal coil is a soul of survival value, and it is the easiest achievement to make, although the method is, apparently, a mystery: acceptance of the gift offered by God. This acceptance first, the work of endless spiritual advancement second. Note: this latter point is not ‘salvation by works’, rather, spiritual advancement by works, two very different things.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.