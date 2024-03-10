Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.1 What is the achievement of greatest value in this earthly life for every person? (A SOUL OF SURVIVAL VALUE) MVI_8840
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
250 Subscribers
Shop now
28 views
Published 15 hours ago

Joshua ben Joseph said, (paraphrasing) “What does it profit a man if he gains the whole world, but loses his soul?” Our passport out of this mortal coil is a soul of survival value, and it is the easiest achievement to make, although the method is, apparently, a mystery: acceptance of the gift offered by God. This acceptance first, the work of endless spiritual advancement second. Note: this latter point is not ‘salvation by works’, rather, spiritual advancement by works, two very different things.

Keywords
godlovejesussinspiritualityreligioninsanitypainsufferinghateservicejoyenlightenmentiniquityblissmiseryeternalisationpartnership with godsoul of survival valuespiritual probation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket