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KETV Omaha News - Center for Countering Digital Hate Names Omaha Chiropractor in "Disinformation Dozen" - Ben Tapper; MSM Propaganda at its Finest
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1 view • November 05, 2021
This is a so-called news report from a local news channel about Dr. Ben Tapper, an Omaha Chiropractor, being named as part of the Disinformation Dozen. This is barely even journalism. My comments are included. To elaborate on something I say in general about doctors towards the end, this is not to say that many doctors aren't trying to help people. Many doctors work very hard, but unfortunately the medical education system does not teach them to help their patients create health. I'm not blaming the doctors here; I am blaming the system that has been built to keep us all sick and enslaved. It seems that chiropractors are more likely to be outside of that system, and Dr. Tapper is definitely one of them who recognizes the tyranny of our current system and is fighting to open everyone's eyes to it.
Links to videos of Dr. Ben Tapper speaking:
https://www.brighteon.com/c46c552f-b752-4106-9db3-32103c46c6fb
https://www.brighteon.com/d44a8287-32e1-436d-9637-72160f0a3e87
https://www.brighteon.com/f70c1003-d26a-4871-827c-e97cfba70d69
https://www.brighteon.com/25ef104f-05f7-4829-a9bc-b3b7a6def795
https://www.brighteon.com/c27ffe47-f061-41ff-8c3b-32c5387fe4fb
Links to videos of Dr. Ben Tapper speaking:
https://www.brighteon.com/c46c552f-b752-4106-9db3-32103c46c6fb
https://www.brighteon.com/d44a8287-32e1-436d-9637-72160f0a3e87
https://www.brighteon.com/f70c1003-d26a-4871-827c-e97cfba70d69
https://www.brighteon.com/25ef104f-05f7-4829-a9bc-b3b7a6def795
https://www.brighteon.com/c27ffe47-f061-41ff-8c3b-32c5387fe4fb
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