Dr. Ben Tapper standing up against MEDICAL TYRANNY!

In an emotional plea before Papillion City Council (Omaha NE) Dr. Ben Tapper, against his wife's wishes, explains what is happening. The council, following rules gives him a few minutes and reminds him his time is up. With something so important, one has to ask WHY PEOPLE at these lower levels do not pay attention. Why there is not an uprising. Good people like Dr Ben are risking everything to speak up... And in reality their voices should be all over media and these truths should be being brought forward and dealt with. There is a conspiracy and it is not the thousadns of people coming forward to tell the truth.