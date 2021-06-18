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The Time Is Now - Dr. Ben Tapper
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41 views • June 18, 2021
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Dr. Ben Tapper is joining us. dr Tapper is a chiropractor based in Omaha Nebraska. He is the owner of The Wellness Pointe where he serves his community in health, including the vaccine injured. Dr. Tapper has received National attention for his views on vaccines, health and public mandates. Dr. Tapper is a dedicated advocate for true health and the bodies innate ability to heal. Get more information on Dr. Ben Tapper and his new documentary "The Time Is Now" at https://www.thewellnesspointe.com/ Please welcome Dr. Ben Tapper to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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