Let Dr. Vernon Coleman describe in simple terms the mechanisms that mankind – you and me – might be confronted with, if the super power elite, the NWO has its way. Watch this 10- min. video on controlling the people – vaccines, microchips and electromagnetic fields (EMF) – an old science turned new…Agenda ID2020 – is hardly mentioned by any media, let alone the mainstream. Agenda ID2020, if carried out, is the ultimate control by a small elite – of the One World Order (OWO), also called the New World Order (NWO) – over the world population. It is a mechanism that would allow controlling every movement of each one of the 7.9 billion people of planet earth, including everyone’s health records, cash flows, bank accounts, as well as our behavior in this ultra-controlled society – which I refrain from calling civilization anymore.Sounds crazy. Yes, but that’s the plan. No conspiracy theory.That is the absurd dream of a few multi-billionaires, including Bill Gates. And the tool for such a control is a universal covid vaccine.The Coronavirus Vaccine: The Real Danger is “Agenda ID2020”. Vaccination as a Platform for “Digital Identity”Agenda ID2020: The Diabolical Agenda within the Agenda. “Genetically Modified Humanity”