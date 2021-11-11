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The Coronavirus Vaccine: The Real Danger is “Agenda ID2020”. Vaccination as a Platform for “Digital Identity”
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41 views • November 11, 2021
This is not conspiracy, these are facts, facts which we, the People, still may stop if we wake up NOW and act in solidarity.
Covid’s mortality rate is about 0.07%, or less. Anything else is a lie.
Yet the steamroller bulldozes on, rolling over all the scientific evidence, and since the steamroller pays and corrupts the media, the media keep lying and corrupting people, and the governments keep corrupting, threatening, blackmailing, coercing certain vulnerable scientists into continuing with the lie despite their better knowledge.
https://truthcomestolight.com/the-covid-hoax-the-steamroller-to-tyranny-its-not-just-a-question-of-vaccination-or-no-vaccination
Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a former World Bank staff and worked extensively around the world in the fields of environment and water resources. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for Global Research, ICH, RT, Sputnik, PressTV, The 4th Media, TeleSUR, TruePublica, The Vineyard of The Saker Blog, and other internet sites. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed – fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe. He is also a co-author of The World Order and Revolution! – Essays from the Resistance.The latter was published in 2015 by PT. Badak Merah Semesta and was coauthored by Andre Vltchek and Christopher Black.
For those of you that have wondered how it was psychologically possible to convince a whole planet about a “ Covid pandemic “ and the believed necessity of lockdowns, economic stratifications and forced beliefs of solidarity, please read the paper following the link directly below
Coercive Mind Control and Brainwashing Tactics:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/13n1OX4Kwi27uaiWBGrVYffOWZC4eXqKe/view?usp=sharing
Devra Davis - book - disconnect: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18Iaz69xeS0gmCR8PpcHM__wMQCz-9WVe/view?usp=sharing
The truth about mobile phone and wireless radiation by Dr Devra Davis https://www.bitchute.com/video/c72306FGt5t2/
Technocracy Rising - The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NMl7WLv5XexpnebXuR_mK-i2vk8KnjkB/view?usp=sharing
Graphene info zip: https://drive.google.com/file/d/11yQqHVrxmp4sVDIOtUkWvgpLCZtAKvM-/view?usp=sharing
Graphene oxide vaccine paper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gV8SGqpKpKGcSM2_8i8vGn9LFe-2sXB8/view?usp=sharing
ID2020: https://drive.google.com/file/d/144ItvjQhQ3OxIacMo0WxUC1PYt5TUgg2/view?usp=sharing
Graphene vaccine carrier: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1md7ITbq_OpALWpDQsIZbr0rsuDDjVN12/view?usp=sharing
GOF Research pdf: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18yB27dC43AOLVb1spyo-6Z7XLvfRI6FM/view?usp=sharing
Universal Declaration of Human Rights: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MTd87ePz--kSIJ3OY9M3nhd-17qHKvWp/view?usp=sharing
Nürnberg Codex: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Zl2TLMecWcpmOq0Eu3xd6lqmVs3iqgqo/view?usp=sharing
Helsinki Declaration: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RtG2cKRMsjaPXBMwrH4-FnnuwjqG-Ok9/view?usp=sharing
Vaccine Death Report: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JD478n8nsx5WNgR4uF6G9IiguKEuLPfu/view?usp=sharing
Universal Declaration Bioethics & Human Rights: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CxNWhHAyZMZT2yjBsENwkyx45E7dd3SX/view?usp=sharing
Universal Declaration on Human Genome & Human Rights: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mNnAL1EJKW9Na42mODMI5u5z5Cdvsv_w/view?usp=sharing
International Declaration On Human Genetic Data: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PCivqcwr6pllOO54qR4uCRmTmZ-Xr1Qn/view?usp=sharing
Silent Weapons For Quiet Wars: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18VLvPBVYSy_rugoRqOYvrBl6nopGeBoF/view?usp=sharing
Fauci Covid dossier: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1l912F-sbAZCChYvCPVY958rEBHLlTJXJ/view?usp=sharing
Drosten RT-PCR report: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f7_uCZT8QNXCr1KcCbk2mEbGIjfBvzQ8/view?usp=sharing
SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Impairs Endothelial Function: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GDyV2GaloDMj7hkIoufqNh9RjBvFrrrg/view?usp=sharing
The Yan report: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17ZdqA_1UWoly8bb8sL_Pd4y0VOhr1TXN/view?usp=sharing
Additional Covid info: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=lyraliv&;kind=video&sort=new
Books on medical corruption: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MtBiO80w4ycIlKl2T3BzO4bpLmbm9SjP/view?usp=sharing https://truthcomestolight.com/the-covid-hoax-the-steamroller-to-tyranny-its-not-just-a-question-of-vaccination-or-no-vaccination
Covid’s mortality rate is about 0.07%, or less. Anything else is a lie.
Yet the steamroller bulldozes on, rolling over all the scientific evidence, and since the steamroller pays and corrupts the media, the media keep lying and corrupting people, and the governments keep corrupting, threatening, blackmailing, coercing certain vulnerable scientists into continuing with the lie despite their better knowledge.
https://truthcomestolight.com/the-covid-hoax-the-steamroller-to-tyranny-its-not-just-a-question-of-vaccination-or-no-vaccination
Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a former World Bank staff and worked extensively around the world in the fields of environment and water resources. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for Global Research, ICH, RT, Sputnik, PressTV, The 4th Media, TeleSUR, TruePublica, The Vineyard of The Saker Blog, and other internet sites. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed – fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe. He is also a co-author of The World Order and Revolution! – Essays from the Resistance.The latter was published in 2015 by PT. Badak Merah Semesta and was coauthored by Andre Vltchek and Christopher Black.
For those of you that have wondered how it was psychologically possible to convince a whole planet about a “ Covid pandemic “ and the believed necessity of lockdowns, economic stratifications and forced beliefs of solidarity, please read the paper following the link directly below
Coercive Mind Control and Brainwashing Tactics:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/13n1OX4Kwi27uaiWBGrVYffOWZC4eXqKe/view?usp=sharing
Devra Davis - book - disconnect: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18Iaz69xeS0gmCR8PpcHM__wMQCz-9WVe/view?usp=sharing
The truth about mobile phone and wireless radiation by Dr Devra Davis https://www.bitchute.com/video/c72306FGt5t2/
Technocracy Rising - The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NMl7WLv5XexpnebXuR_mK-i2vk8KnjkB/view?usp=sharing
Graphene info zip: https://drive.google.com/file/d/11yQqHVrxmp4sVDIOtUkWvgpLCZtAKvM-/view?usp=sharing
Graphene oxide vaccine paper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gV8SGqpKpKGcSM2_8i8vGn9LFe-2sXB8/view?usp=sharing
ID2020: https://drive.google.com/file/d/144ItvjQhQ3OxIacMo0WxUC1PYt5TUgg2/view?usp=sharing
Graphene vaccine carrier: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1md7ITbq_OpALWpDQsIZbr0rsuDDjVN12/view?usp=sharing
GOF Research pdf: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18yB27dC43AOLVb1spyo-6Z7XLvfRI6FM/view?usp=sharing
Universal Declaration of Human Rights: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MTd87ePz--kSIJ3OY9M3nhd-17qHKvWp/view?usp=sharing
Nürnberg Codex: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Zl2TLMecWcpmOq0Eu3xd6lqmVs3iqgqo/view?usp=sharing
Helsinki Declaration: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RtG2cKRMsjaPXBMwrH4-FnnuwjqG-Ok9/view?usp=sharing
Vaccine Death Report: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JD478n8nsx5WNgR4uF6G9IiguKEuLPfu/view?usp=sharing
Universal Declaration Bioethics & Human Rights: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CxNWhHAyZMZT2yjBsENwkyx45E7dd3SX/view?usp=sharing
Universal Declaration on Human Genome & Human Rights: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mNnAL1EJKW9Na42mODMI5u5z5Cdvsv_w/view?usp=sharing
International Declaration On Human Genetic Data: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PCivqcwr6pllOO54qR4uCRmTmZ-Xr1Qn/view?usp=sharing
Silent Weapons For Quiet Wars: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18VLvPBVYSy_rugoRqOYvrBl6nopGeBoF/view?usp=sharing
Fauci Covid dossier: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1l912F-sbAZCChYvCPVY958rEBHLlTJXJ/view?usp=sharing
Drosten RT-PCR report: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f7_uCZT8QNXCr1KcCbk2mEbGIjfBvzQ8/view?usp=sharing
SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Impairs Endothelial Function: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GDyV2GaloDMj7hkIoufqNh9RjBvFrrrg/view?usp=sharing
The Yan report: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17ZdqA_1UWoly8bb8sL_Pd4y0VOhr1TXN/view?usp=sharing
Additional Covid info: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=lyraliv&;kind=video&sort=new
Books on medical corruption: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MtBiO80w4ycIlKl2T3BzO4bpLmbm9SjP/view?usp=sharing https://truthcomestolight.com/the-covid-hoax-the-steamroller-to-tyranny-its-not-just-a-question-of-vaccination-or-no-vaccination
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