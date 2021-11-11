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The Coronavirus Vaccine: The Real Danger is “Agenda ID2020”. Vaccination as a Platform for “Digital Identity”
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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41 views • November 11, 2021
This is not conspiracy, these are facts, facts which we, the People, still may stop if we wake up NOW and act in solidarity.
Covid’s mortality rate is about 0.07%, or less. Anything else is a lie.
Yet the steamroller bulldozes on, rolling over all the scientific evidence, and since the steamroller pays and corrupts the media, the media keep lying and corrupting people, and the governments keep corrupting, threatening, blackmailing, coercing certain vulnerable scientists into continuing with the lie despite their better knowledge.
https://truthcomestolight.com/the-covid-hoax-the-steamroller-to-tyranny-its-not-just-a-question-of-vaccination-or-no-vaccination
Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a former World Bank staff and worked extensively around the world in the fields of environment and water resources. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for Global Research, ICH, RT, Sputnik, PressTV, The 4th Media, TeleSUR, TruePublica, The Vineyard of The Saker Blog, and other internet sites. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed – fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe. He is also a co-author of The World Order and Revolution! – Essays from the Resistance.The latter was published in 2015 by PT. Badak Merah Semesta and was coauthored by Andre Vltchek and Christopher Black.

For those of you that have wondered how it was psychologically possible to convince a whole planet about a “ Covid pandemic “ and the believed necessity of lockdowns, economic stratifications and forced beliefs of solidarity, please read the paper following the link directly below

Coercive Mind Control and Brainwashing Tactics:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/13n1OX4Kwi27uaiWBGrVYffOWZC4eXqKe/view?usp=sharing

Devra Davis - book - disconnect: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18Iaz69xeS0gmCR8PpcHM__wMQCz-9WVe/view?usp=sharing

The truth about mobile phone and wireless radiation by Dr Devra Davis https://www.bitchute.com/video/c72306FGt5t2/

Technocracy Rising - The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NMl7WLv5XexpnebXuR_mK-i2vk8KnjkB/view?usp=sharing

Graphene info zip: https://drive.google.com/file/d/11yQqHVrxmp4sVDIOtUkWvgpLCZtAKvM-/view?usp=sharing

Graphene oxide vaccine paper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gV8SGqpKpKGcSM2_8i8vGn9LFe-2sXB8/view?usp=sharing

ID2020: https://drive.google.com/file/d/144ItvjQhQ3OxIacMo0WxUC1PYt5TUgg2/view?usp=sharing

Graphene vaccine carrier: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1md7ITbq_OpALWpDQsIZbr0rsuDDjVN12/view?usp=sharing

GOF Research pdf: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18yB27dC43AOLVb1spyo-6Z7XLvfRI6FM/view?usp=sharing

Universal Declaration of Human Rights: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MTd87ePz--kSIJ3OY9M3nhd-17qHKvWp/view?usp=sharing

Nürnberg Codex: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Zl2TLMecWcpmOq0Eu3xd6lqmVs3iqgqo/view?usp=sharing

Helsinki Declaration: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RtG2cKRMsjaPXBMwrH4-FnnuwjqG-Ok9/view?usp=sharing

Vaccine Death Report: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JD478n8nsx5WNgR4uF6G9IiguKEuLPfu/view?usp=sharing

Universal Declaration Bioethics & Human Rights: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CxNWhHAyZMZT2yjBsENwkyx45E7dd3SX/view?usp=sharing

Universal Declaration on Human Genome & Human Rights: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mNnAL1EJKW9Na42mODMI5u5z5Cdvsv_w/view?usp=sharing

International Declaration On Human Genetic Data: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PCivqcwr6pllOO54qR4uCRmTmZ-Xr1Qn/view?usp=sharing

Silent Weapons For Quiet Wars: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18VLvPBVYSy_rugoRqOYvrBl6nopGeBoF/view?usp=sharing

Fauci Covid dossier: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1l912F-sbAZCChYvCPVY958rEBHLlTJXJ/view?usp=sharing

Drosten RT-PCR report: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f7_uCZT8QNXCr1KcCbk2mEbGIjfBvzQ8/view?usp=sharing

SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Impairs Endothelial Function: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GDyV2GaloDMj7hkIoufqNh9RjBvFrrrg/view?usp=sharing

The Yan report: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17ZdqA_1UWoly8bb8sL_Pd4y0VOhr1TXN/view?usp=sharing

Additional Covid info: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=lyraliv&;kind=video&sort=new

Books on medical corruption: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MtBiO80w4ycIlKl2T3BzO4bpLmbm9SjP/view?usp=sharing https://truthcomestolight.com/the-covid-hoax-the-steamroller-to-tyranny-its-not-just-a-question-of-vaccination-or-no-vaccination
Keywords
scientific evidencedigital idid2020vacination
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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