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Agenda ID2020: The Diabolical Agenda within the Agenda. “Genetically Modified Humanity”
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159 views • November 12, 2021
“What is the infamous ID2020? It’s an electronic ID program that uses generalized vaccination as a platform for digital identity. … The program harnesses existing birth registration and vaccination operations to provide newborns with a portable and persistent biometrically-linked digital identity.”
“A Wakeup Call to the World” – this is what Dr. Carrie Madej calls the hidden agenda within the barely talked about ID2020.
What is envisaged is a “genetically modified humanity” (GMH) so as to better control, command the world population, or what’s left of it, once the Gates Agenda has been implemented.
This video is now banned by Big Tech and was originally released 17th August 2020
“Genetically Modified Humanity” – The Diabolical Agenda within the Agenda ID2020
https://virutron.com/genetically-modified-humanity-the-diabolical-agenda-within-the-agenda-id2020/
Bill Gates predicts 700,000 victims from corona vaccination
https://apolut.net/bill-gates-predicts-700000-victims-from-corona-vaccination/
The Coronavirus Vaccine: The Real Danger is “Agenda ID2020”. Vaccination as a Platform for “Digital Identity”
https://www.globalresearch.ca/coronavirus-causes-effects-real-danger-agenda-id2020/5706153
Agenda ID2020 of the “One World Order”: The 101 to Understanding Its Implications
https://truthundercover.com/half-century-of-mind-control-beware-vax-nanochip/
Towards Digital Tyranny
https://www.brighteon.com/d794e856-79ae-4ac7-adfc-9cbaf9678010
“A Wakeup Call to the World” – this is what Dr. Carrie Madej calls the hidden agenda within the barely talked about ID2020.
What is envisaged is a “genetically modified humanity” (GMH) so as to better control, command the world population, or what’s left of it, once the Gates Agenda has been implemented.
This video is now banned by Big Tech and was originally released 17th August 2020
“Genetically Modified Humanity” – The Diabolical Agenda within the Agenda ID2020
https://virutron.com/genetically-modified-humanity-the-diabolical-agenda-within-the-agenda-id2020/
Bill Gates predicts 700,000 victims from corona vaccination
https://apolut.net/bill-gates-predicts-700000-victims-from-corona-vaccination/
The Coronavirus Vaccine: The Real Danger is “Agenda ID2020”. Vaccination as a Platform for “Digital Identity”
https://www.globalresearch.ca/coronavirus-causes-effects-real-danger-agenda-id2020/5706153
Agenda ID2020 of the “One World Order”: The 101 to Understanding Its Implications
https://truthundercover.com/half-century-of-mind-control-beware-vax-nanochip/
Towards Digital Tyranny
https://www.brighteon.com/d794e856-79ae-4ac7-adfc-9cbaf9678010
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