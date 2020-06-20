SubVersion theory essential (in 1984) with Yuri Bezmenov (1939~93) Teoria da subVersão - PT-BR (2020,6,20)

Souza, Marcos Antonio☎ (55 11) 97318-6929, São Paulo-SP,Brasil☎ (55 11) 3463-0640, São Paulo-SP,BrasilProfessor/Lecturer (Welfare/Nutrition,Traffic,Technology,Motivation)Professor/Palestrante (Bem Estar/Nutrição,Trânsito,TI,Motivação)(m²) Real estate Consultant (CRECISP 201.244-F) Consultor ImobiliárioBorn: Presidente Prudente-SP (City)October 12, 1960, Alvarez Machado 437 Street-------Inglês em 15 Aulas de 2 horas (Curso completo, 30 horas)...VenhaEnglish course in 30 hours (Complete course)...Come on15 lessons of 2 hours each, total 30 hoursLearn English fast and fun, like a childAprenda Inglês rápido e divertido, como uma criança-------Channels (Canais)Marcos Antonio de Souza☎ (55 11) 97318-6929 São Paulo-SP, Brasil1. Plataforma/Platform: youTube - lookOut NOW by Souza, Marcos2. Plataforma/Platform: youTube - Watch by Marcos3. Plataforma/Platform: bitchute (USA) marcos.souza4. Plataforma/Platform: bitchute (USA) easyWay by Marcos5. Plataforma/Platform: Brighteon (UK) LookOut NOW by Souza, Marcos6. Plataforma/Platform: DailyMotion (France)7. Aulas de Moto e Carro (MotorCycle and Car lessons)Credencial DETRAN-SP 83.929Instrutor/Examinador/Diretor (Auto Escola)Instructor/Examiner/Director (Driving School)==============================QUER ME AJUDAR A FAZER MEUS PRÓPRIOS VíDEOS ?WANT TO HELP ME MAKE MY OWN VIDEOS ?Marcos Antonio de Souza1. Original Bank (212) Agencia 001, C/C 150.811-32. Itau Bank (341) UniClass Agencia 8462, C/C 11.471-43. Bradesco Bank (237) Agencia 0108, C/C 340.409-9================================I am not making any money off of this channel and all videos/edits are in accordance with copyright/fair use No copyright infringement intended For entertainment and education purposes onlyThese videos are not my own, if you do not want your video on my channel, contact me and I'll be removing it as soon as possible, please do not report it :) ------------This video is the channel: Embaixada da Resistência (2020,6,20)--SubVersion theory essential (in 1984) with Yuri Bezmenov (1939-93) Teoria da subVersão - PT-BR (2020,6,20)Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov (1939 Russia-1993 Canada),Teoria da subVersão , subVersion theory, essential--------Covid19 deaths had pre-existing conditionHydroxychloroquine (Hidroxicloroquina) or Chloroquine (Cloroquina),Azithromycin (Azitromicina), Ivermectin (Ivermectina)The leftist want the World, But badly for everyOne, every dictatorship is badThe leftist is destroying Brazil: Education, Health and SecurityThe flag here (Brazil) is Green, Yellow, Blue and White, it's not RED ! 🇧🇷----Constitution of the United States (1787)ratified in 1788, and in operation since 1789 "We The People"Amendment I (The First Amendment)Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances-----