© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2022 Mystery Report Newsletter 02: March 13, 2022
Follow
1
Share
Report
594 views • March 13, 2022
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Mystery Report Newsletter and Black Star Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
==
This newsletter program is all about helping people see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, water, and blood testifying in the Holy Scriptures from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation.
--
Prophecy Versus the Mystery
Written by Clint and Terral
June 12, 2021
Last Day's Timing Detailed
This chapter further looks into timing to mainly determine when Babylon USA will be destroyed. . .
--
Terral’s reply (06.12.2021):
Hi Clint:
Please allow me to use two diagrams from The Mystery Explained that show your predictions to be 3000+ years early.
Everything you are sharing is fulfilled during the "Day of the Lord" shown over on the right in the blue section of the diagram. The Day of the Lord was trying to begin with John the Baptist (from the Father), Jesus Christ (the Son), and Twelve (Holy Spirit) from the Day of Pentecost. John the Baptist received the Holy Spirit from his father who received the Holy Spirit when entering the Holy of Holies (Luke 1) on the Day of Atonement, so John could begin preaching the "Gospel of the Kingdom" (Matt. 3:2). …
God’s Numerology
Written by Peter and Terral
Hi Terral
One of the main reasons for following the teaching God has shown you, is that it testifies to God’s Gematria.
Terral writes: God's numerology is quite complex, requiring a volume of its own as a complement to seeing God's wisdom hidden in plain sight using God's three witnesses of spirit (1), blood (2) and water (3). The blood witness is the third witness (begotten by overlapping of the spirit and water) that is placed before the water-witness helper to become the last that is first (behind the spirit witness). Six is the number of men, because 1 + 2 + 3 = 6.
--
Infinite Realm Question
Written by Peter and Terral
Hi Peter:
Thank you for writing.
On Sat, Mar 12, 2022 at 11:49 AM Peter wrote:
Hi Terral:
If I can assume, after you have said, that we are repeating over again now, what happened in the infinite realm. Was it all down to Satan in dwelling in us all (our outer flesh), to fulfill our sinful nature, whilst our inner man looks to boot him out, via Christ’s blood?
The explanation providing the correct answer requires us to transition ourselves out of this physical (Earth) realm and across the Heaven (Gen. 1:1) realm and into God's Infinite Realm where "you are gods" (Ps. 82: 6, Jn 10:34-36).
--
Read the full report in 2022 Mystery Report Newsletter 02, by subscribing at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
==
This newsletter program is all about helping people see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, water, and blood testifying in the Holy Scriptures from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation.
--
Prophecy Versus the Mystery
Written by Clint and Terral
June 12, 2021
Last Day's Timing Detailed
This chapter further looks into timing to mainly determine when Babylon USA will be destroyed. . .
--
Terral’s reply (06.12.2021):
Hi Clint:
Please allow me to use two diagrams from The Mystery Explained that show your predictions to be 3000+ years early.
Everything you are sharing is fulfilled during the "Day of the Lord" shown over on the right in the blue section of the diagram. The Day of the Lord was trying to begin with John the Baptist (from the Father), Jesus Christ (the Son), and Twelve (Holy Spirit) from the Day of Pentecost. John the Baptist received the Holy Spirit from his father who received the Holy Spirit when entering the Holy of Holies (Luke 1) on the Day of Atonement, so John could begin preaching the "Gospel of the Kingdom" (Matt. 3:2). …
God’s Numerology
Written by Peter and Terral
Hi Terral
One of the main reasons for following the teaching God has shown you, is that it testifies to God’s Gematria.
Terral writes: God's numerology is quite complex, requiring a volume of its own as a complement to seeing God's wisdom hidden in plain sight using God's three witnesses of spirit (1), blood (2) and water (3). The blood witness is the third witness (begotten by overlapping of the spirit and water) that is placed before the water-witness helper to become the last that is first (behind the spirit witness). Six is the number of men, because 1 + 2 + 3 = 6.
--
Infinite Realm Question
Written by Peter and Terral
Hi Peter:
Thank you for writing.
On Sat, Mar 12, 2022 at 11:49 AM Peter wrote:
Hi Terral:
If I can assume, after you have said, that we are repeating over again now, what happened in the infinite realm. Was it all down to Satan in dwelling in us all (our outer flesh), to fulfill our sinful nature, whilst our inner man looks to boot him out, via Christ’s blood?
The explanation providing the correct answer requires us to transition ourselves out of this physical (Earth) realm and across the Heaven (Gen. 1:1) realm and into God's Infinite Realm where "you are gods" (Ps. 82: 6, Jn 10:34-36).
--
Read the full report in 2022 Mystery Report Newsletter 02, by subscribing at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.