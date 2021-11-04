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The unborn babies used for vaccine development were alive at tissue extraction. HEK293
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134 views • November 04, 2021
The HEK (Human Embryo Kidney) 293 fetal cell line has been used to test COVID vaccines.
In today's episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, Westen interviews Pamela Acker, one of the most knowledgeable people in the world on vaccines and on what goes into them. To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/
‘WE WANT TO AVOID HAVING INFO ON FETAL CELLS OUT THERE' - PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER LEAKS EXECS EMAILS
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https://www.brighteon.com/2a26e9fa-0d61-4b61-912e-18b9bf2cfeac
Murdering Infants to Obtain Fetal Tissue for Vaccine Research
https://truthcomestolight.com/murdering-infants-to-obtain-fetal-tissue-for-vaccine-research/
What Follows Is An Experiment - The Right To Choose?
https://www.brighteon.com/62b67422-3c96-49ea-bce4-f99d6851715c
In today's episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, Westen interviews Pamela Acker, one of the most knowledgeable people in the world on vaccines and on what goes into them. To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/
‘WE WANT TO AVOID HAVING INFO ON FETAL CELLS OUT THERE' - PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER LEAKS EXECS EMAILS
https://www.brighteon.com/6ecc42e4-147c-492d-b4b3-cea09d57f5d2
HISTORY, INGREDIENTS & DANGERS OF THE COVID JAB - KAREN KINGSTON | DOUG BILLINGS
https://www.brighteon.com/b8430b31-77e2-4e95-be8a-8c26b9ad31e4
History, Ingredients & Dangers of the CoVid Jab Part 2 - Karen Kingston _ Doug Billings
https://www.brighteon.com/8545f20c-c5f2-45e5-a414-80deb3ae4d6a
DEADLY SHOTS! Former Pfizer Employee Confirms Poison in COVID 'Vaccine' _ Stew Peters
https://www.brighteon.com/2a26e9fa-0d61-4b61-912e-18b9bf2cfeac
Murdering Infants to Obtain Fetal Tissue for Vaccine Research
https://truthcomestolight.com/murdering-infants-to-obtain-fetal-tissue-for-vaccine-research/
What Follows Is An Experiment - The Right To Choose?
https://www.brighteon.com/62b67422-3c96-49ea-bce4-f99d6851715c
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