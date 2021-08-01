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HISTORY, INGREDIENTS & DANGERS OF THE COVID JAB - KAREN KINGSTON | DOUG BILLINGS
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391 views • August 01, 2021
15th July, 2021 - Here is Part 1 of a 6 part interview with Karen Kingston. Here she details the history, ingredients and dangers of the CoVid jab.
Support Doug Billings by purchasing a membership package from his website. In the age of Big Tech censorship and corporate fascism, we need independent voices like Doug Billings to survive and thrive. Thank you in advance. https://dougbillings.us/membership-subscription-plans/
Original Source : https://dougbillings.us/video/exclusive-the-truth-about-ingredients-dangers-of-the-jab-7-15-2021/
Citations :
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejme2002387
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr.htm
https://vaers.hhs.gov/data/dataguide.html
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1166062
https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-confirm-high-efficacy-and-no-serious
https://www.fda.gov/drugs/information-consumers-and-patients-drugs/fdas-drug-review-process-continued
https://www.fda.gov/media/144416/download - Pages 44,53
Support Doug Billings by purchasing a membership package from his website. In the age of Big Tech censorship and corporate fascism, we need independent voices like Doug Billings to survive and thrive. Thank you in advance. https://dougbillings.us/membership-subscription-plans/
Original Source : https://dougbillings.us/video/exclusive-the-truth-about-ingredients-dangers-of-the-jab-7-15-2021/
Citations :
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejme2002387
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr.htm
https://vaers.hhs.gov/data/dataguide.html
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1166062
https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-confirm-high-efficacy-and-no-serious
https://www.fda.gov/drugs/information-consumers-and-patients-drugs/fdas-drug-review-process-continued
https://www.fda.gov/media/144416/download - Pages 44,53
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