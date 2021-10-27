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What Follows Is An Experiment - The Right To Choose?
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10 views • October 27, 2021
A long time abortion doctor brings home to us all the reality of this barbaric practice.
I wonder how Jacinda Ardern and David Seymour, among other MPs, can so glibly talk about a ” woman’s right” to her own body, when it’s another little human being being put to death in such a barbaric fashion
What's the leading cause of death for children in America? You may be surprised when you find out. It takes 2,363 lives daily, but it’s rarely talked about. The great news is this: it's entirely preventable and you can put a stop to the death toll. Spread the truth and take action: http://2363.org
#FightForThe2363
I wonder how Jacinda Ardern and David Seymour, among other MPs, can so glibly talk about a ” woman’s right” to her own body, when it’s another little human being being put to death in such a barbaric fashion
What's the leading cause of death for children in America? You may be surprised when you find out. It takes 2,363 lives daily, but it’s rarely talked about. The great news is this: it's entirely preventable and you can put a stop to the death toll. Spread the truth and take action: http://2363.org
#FightForThe2363
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