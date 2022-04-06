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The Covid-19 Pandemic is MASS GENOCIDE
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170 views • April 06, 2022
ATTORNEY REINER FUELLMICH RE: COVID-19 PANDEMIC: “THIS GENOCIDE IS NOT BY ACCIDENT”
Please share this video far and wide!
https://www.grand-jury.net
Fuellmich talks about what a six-day grand jury investigation he and a group of attorneys presented to the public revealed, including that fraudulent PCR testing was used to kick off the “plandemic,” that vaccines are “the worst experiment ever performed on mankind,” and that drastic population reduction is among the nefarious goals of those responsible for these and other crimes against humanity. Fuellmich says his team is now planning to investigate and publicly charge the identified culprits.
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Steve Kirsch warns of "incomprehensible" conspiracy among government and science academia to push deadly covid vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/94c8953a-f615-45e1-93e1-40899e3e1865
DYSTOPIA DOWN UNDER FOSTER GAMBLE TALKS WITH MAX IGAN AND RICCARDO BOSI BY THRIVEON
https://www.brighteon.com/71e334ef-2566-4edc-ad2c-d39f769db6aa
James Martinez exposes Omicron "trigger word" mass hypnosis PROGRAMMING
https://www.brighteon.com/51edb184-98b5-4214-b58a-22545b495a29
Prosecuting Those Behind COVID Mass Murder - David Martin PhD Explains
https://www.brighteon.com/f69921f7-1130-4ffb-9637-1c64c84434e2
The Gathering of the Tribe
https://www.brighteon.com/0a07b17b-c8c8-474a-879e-dc72e7d9223c
Please share this video far and wide!
https://www.grand-jury.net
Fuellmich talks about what a six-day grand jury investigation he and a group of attorneys presented to the public revealed, including that fraudulent PCR testing was used to kick off the “plandemic,” that vaccines are “the worst experiment ever performed on mankind,” and that drastic population reduction is among the nefarious goals of those responsible for these and other crimes against humanity. Fuellmich says his team is now planning to investigate and publicly charge the identified culprits.
Genocide In Australia S.O.S. - Sacha Stone Speaks with the Elders
https://www.brighteon.com/15636ad7-3a83-4c02-bba2-2412b9cec0b2
https://mylnks.xyz/qU3y0
Steve Kirsch warns of "incomprehensible" conspiracy among government and science academia to push deadly covid vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/94c8953a-f615-45e1-93e1-40899e3e1865
DYSTOPIA DOWN UNDER FOSTER GAMBLE TALKS WITH MAX IGAN AND RICCARDO BOSI BY THRIVEON
https://www.brighteon.com/71e334ef-2566-4edc-ad2c-d39f769db6aa
James Martinez exposes Omicron "trigger word" mass hypnosis PROGRAMMING
https://www.brighteon.com/51edb184-98b5-4214-b58a-22545b495a29
Prosecuting Those Behind COVID Mass Murder - David Martin PhD Explains
https://www.brighteon.com/f69921f7-1130-4ffb-9637-1c64c84434e2
The Gathering of the Tribe
https://www.brighteon.com/0a07b17b-c8c8-474a-879e-dc72e7d9223c
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