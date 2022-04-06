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The Covid-19 Pandemic is MASS GENOCIDE
van der Wiel
van der Wiel
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170 views • April 06, 2022
ATTORNEY REINER FUELLMICH RE: COVID-19 PANDEMIC: “THIS GENOCIDE IS NOT BY ACCIDENT”
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https://www.grand-jury.net

Fuellmich talks about what a six-day grand jury investigation he and a group of attorneys presented to the public revealed, including that fraudulent PCR testing was used to kick off the “plandemic,” that vaccines are “the worst experiment ever performed on mankind,” and that drastic population reduction is among the nefarious goals of those responsible for these and other crimes against humanity. Fuellmich says his team is now planning to investigate and publicly charge the identified culprits.

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Keywords
genocideprosecutionmass murdercovidcovid liesfullmich
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy