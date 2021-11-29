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Genocide In Australia S.O.S. - Sacha Stone Speaks with the Elders
van der Wiel
van der Wiel
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633 views • November 29, 2021
Genocide of the Aboriginal people of Australia is happening now; right before your eyes.

The Aboriginal people have historically been used as 'social guinea pigs' for every new development whether it is social or medical and they are now being HEAVILY COERCED into taking a trial gene therapy against their will.

The Aboriginals are arguably the first homo sapiens on earth and hold the 'song lines and blood lines' for the birth of humanity on this planet. These historical song lines are being methodically eliminated with the bio-weapon. Tragedy for humankind.
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medical tyrannyvaccine tyrannypro freedomanti mandate
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