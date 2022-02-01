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Gathering Of THE TRIBE - CANADA - AUSTRALIA - EUROPE - AMERICA - BRAZIL
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60 views • February 01, 2022
Worldwide Gathering AS THE TRIBE AWAKENS!
Spark Ignited By Canadian Truckers Has Undergone Faster Than Light
Travel Right Around the Planet of Earth
World Citizens Everywhere Waking Up and Connecting With Each Other
To Save Planet Earth
Ottowa - Canada; Canberra - Australia; Brussels - Europe
Every Country; Every Parliament; Every Dictatorial Leader
STOP THE MANDATES
OPEN THE BORDERS
STOP THE GREEN PASS
STOP THE GENE THERAPY JABS
STOP MURDERING HUMANS
DEPOSE ALL DICTATORIAL GOVERNMENTS NOW
Spark Ignited By Canadian Truckers Has Undergone Faster Than Light
Travel Right Around the Planet of Earth
World Citizens Everywhere Waking Up and Connecting With Each Other
To Save Planet Earth
Ottowa - Canada; Canberra - Australia; Brussels - Europe
Every Country; Every Parliament; Every Dictatorial Leader
STOP THE MANDATES
OPEN THE BORDERS
STOP THE GREEN PASS
STOP THE GENE THERAPY JABS
STOP MURDERING HUMANS
DEPOSE ALL DICTATORIAL GOVERNMENTS NOW
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