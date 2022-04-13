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Watch the Snakes! Discernment Time Again, Truthers, Clif High on the "Watch the Water" Snake Venom Narrative, King Cobra VENOM Hypothesis (M. Adams) is Nonsensical, TX Drops Illegals in DC: 04.13.2022
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1109 views • April 13, 2022
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Watch the Snakes! Discernment Time Again, Truthers
Submitted by Karen
On April 13, 2022
Watch video: https://yummy.doctor/video-list/watch-the-snakes-discernment-time-again-truthers/
--
NorthernTruthSeeker and Clif High Agree with Terral
Submitted by Karen
https://northerntruthseekersblog.wordpress.com/
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Situation Update, April 12, 2022 - Corona Virus = King Cobra VENOM
Submitted by Many Supporters
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/dc8f6219-379f-478a-91d8-8e0beb55312e
Part 2/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals BOMBSHELL origins of covid, mRNA vaccines and treatments
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/60556b94-86af-4eae-aa59-441b02b71c33
Naysayers who dismiss the SNAKE VENOM reality of drug development are simply IGNORANT
https://www.brighteon.com/52774963-206a-42f6-9b3f-72bbd56dce27
Situation Update, April 13, 2022 - "VenomTech" company announces massive library of SNAKE VENOM peptides for pharmaceutical deployment
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/88a49a34-64b0-4a90-89ff-8c148b11e323
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First Texas bus drops off migrants blocks from US Capitol in Washington, DC
Submitted by Richard
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/texas-migrant-bus-arrives-washington-d-c
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Like Venom Coursing Through the Body: Researchers Identify Mechanism Driving COVID-19 Mortality
Submitted by Mr. Foto
https://news.arizona.edu/story/venom-coursing-through-body-researchers-identify-mechanism-driving-covid-19-mortality
--
Full Description: https://www.brighteon.com/dac655ce-4a99-4a94-80d0-a5077d3c4c26
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Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
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Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
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Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
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Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Watch the Snakes! Discernment Time Again, Truthers
Submitted by Karen
On April 13, 2022
Watch video: https://yummy.doctor/video-list/watch-the-snakes-discernment-time-again-truthers/
--
NorthernTruthSeeker and Clif High Agree with Terral
Submitted by Karen
https://northerntruthseekersblog.wordpress.com/
--
Situation Update, April 12, 2022 - Corona Virus = King Cobra VENOM
Submitted by Many Supporters
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/dc8f6219-379f-478a-91d8-8e0beb55312e
Part 2/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals BOMBSHELL origins of covid, mRNA vaccines and treatments
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/60556b94-86af-4eae-aa59-441b02b71c33
Naysayers who dismiss the SNAKE VENOM reality of drug development are simply IGNORANT
https://www.brighteon.com/52774963-206a-42f6-9b3f-72bbd56dce27
Situation Update, April 13, 2022 - "VenomTech" company announces massive library of SNAKE VENOM peptides for pharmaceutical deployment
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/88a49a34-64b0-4a90-89ff-8c148b11e323
--
First Texas bus drops off migrants blocks from US Capitol in Washington, DC
Submitted by Richard
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/texas-migrant-bus-arrives-washington-d-c
--
Like Venom Coursing Through the Body: Researchers Identify Mechanism Driving COVID-19 Mortality
Submitted by Mr. Foto
https://news.arizona.edu/story/venom-coursing-through-body-researchers-identify-mechanism-driving-covid-19-mortality
--
Full Description: https://www.brighteon.com/dac655ce-4a99-4a94-80d0-a5077d3c4c26
--
Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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