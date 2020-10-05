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40. MMS: COVID-19 DEFEATED! The much bigger obstacle now is...Politics, Big Tech, and the Media.
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362 views • October 05, 2020
Interview with Andreas Kalcker about how covid-19 is being erradicated in the areas where Chlorine Dioxide is allowed to be used. Uruguay has under 100 deaths in total, San Jose (Bolivia) is now corona-free, Mexico hospitals have a 100% recovery rate etc. However, Kalcker outlines the bigger and more difficult problem than the virus at this point. There is great resistance in areas of government, big tech companies and the media to allow for Chlorine Dioxide to become accessable to all. I would also add that there are deeper groups that have strong influence and even ownership in all three of these areas of resistance.
See the full video at:
https://www.brighteon.com/1ebb597c-fa43-4044-97cb-d5c89613b614
MMS Treatment for covid-19:
https://www.brighteon.com/0b6706cf-66b6-4868-9329-f2ce9fcfaec0
See the full video at:
https://www.brighteon.com/1ebb597c-fa43-4044-97cb-d5c89613b614
MMS Treatment for covid-19:
https://www.brighteon.com/0b6706cf-66b6-4868-9329-f2ce9fcfaec0
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