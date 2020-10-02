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AU. MMS: So you have "THE VIRUS". How to treat it with Chlorine Dioxide.
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871 views • October 02, 2020
Today, the president of the United States and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19. I thought that it would be a good time to share what can be done against ANY pathogen virus if you have MMS. However, because the FDA takes great offense to those that call anything a cure against Covid-19, I will say that MMS is not a cure. It is simply a molecule made from a mineral salt that gives virtually 100% results, according to over 3000 doctors in Central and South America and many other parts of the world. (See comusav.com)
FDA's response to people calling it a cure (paragraph 3):
https://www.fda.gov/inspections-compliance-enforcement-and-criminal-investigations/warning-letters/genesis-2-church-606459-04082020
Other Testimonials with coronavirus
https://mmstestimonials.co/coronavirus
Covid-19 Defeated!
https://www.brighteon.com/9033e6bd-5463-48a8-aac9-e282791d9c76
MMS spreadsheet link on treating The Virus ("Protocol Extras" tab):
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
FDA's response to people calling it a cure (paragraph 3):
https://www.fda.gov/inspections-compliance-enforcement-and-criminal-investigations/warning-letters/genesis-2-church-606459-04082020
Other Testimonials with coronavirus
https://mmstestimonials.co/coronavirus
Covid-19 Defeated!
https://www.brighteon.com/9033e6bd-5463-48a8-aac9-e282791d9c76
MMS spreadsheet link on treating The Virus ("Protocol Extras" tab):
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
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