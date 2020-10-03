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We have DEFEATED Carona virus! MUST WATCH Dr Andreas Kalcker Oct 2 2020 - CLO2.TV
Healing Disease - MMS - CLO2
Healing Disease - MMS - CLO2
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7423 views • October 03, 2020
This is a must watch video for doctors and the general public as Andreas Kalcker shares verifiable information on a covid-19 cure and treatment!

Andreas Kalcker has dedicated himself to understanding the power of chlorine dioxide.

Over the last 10 years he has seen great success with chlorine dioxide healing patients of many diseases and recently has had tremendous success treating covid-19
Andrea's Website's:
http://www.andreaskalacker.com
http://www.Comusav.org
http://www.forbiddenhealth.com

We recommend learning how to make MMS / Chlorine Dioxide first: https://www.brighteon.com/efab91d9-3da6-4a8a-af04-ce451c901c4a
Excepts on Andreas Kalcker’s online course on how to make and use MMS / Chlorine Dioxide
Full Basic Online Course ClO2 #ENGLISH can be found here:
https://elopage.com/s/naturalbiophysics/basic-course-clo2
Also available in Spanish and Deutsch.

Above is an easy way to learn, and I recommend for the visual learner. However, links below give similar information for free.
Please study and learn “Basic” or “starting procedure” first.
Protocols available for FREE and more information on this website.
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/protocolos/

Other free how-to videos.
https://theredonionthailan.wixsite.com/website/blank-page
Video testimonials
https://theredonionthailan.wixsite.com/website/testimonials
This information is provided for learning purposes, and is not medical advice.

Learn more at https://clo2.tv/
Keywords
mmschlorine dioxidehealingclo2cdsiamtvcovid-19caronavirusandreas kalcker
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy