If You Value Freedom & Privacy, Then The Moment is NOW People!! Once Lost, Freedom IS Forfeit! -- THE LEGAL FICTION: The Nature of the Cage That We ALL Can & Must Walk Away From. END GLOBAL SLAVERY!

Strawman - The Nature Of The Cage is a documentary film, which sets about explaining the complexities surrounding LEGAL terms that you may have never heard about before, or at least not in this context. What is claimed to be LEGAL in our everyday life, or what you perceive as legal, DOES NOT ALWAYS MEAN IT IS LAW, IN FACT, VERY OFTEN IT IS NOT.

Strawman - The Nature of the Cage is a cutting edge documentary like no other. It highlights the truth around debt, the Legal Fiction, Lawful and Legal, Debt Collectors, Bailiffs, and modern day Policing. The film gives a detailed overview as to how you can address these issues in your personal life, offering knowledge on how to Lawfully deal with any kind of authority, if you haven't broken any Laws.

Drawing on the expertise of Trailblazers whom have risked everything to deliver this usually unavailable information, Strawman will outline information that you would otherwise be completely unaware of.

John K Webster, who has spent 18 months researching and making this film, has one goal... having noticed the increase of suicides in the UK that relate directly to monetary worries, he says "If this film saves one life, my work is done."

This film applies to everyone, regardless of your personal situation. It is important to know how the system works and more importantly, how it is working you.

It is said, that you must first know that you are in a cage, before you can escape from that cage.

