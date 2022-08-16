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Project Blue Beam, Kari Lake Arizona Sabotage & more incredible intel w/ Dave Hodges
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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559 views • August 16, 2022

Journalist Dave Hodges rejoins the program to share incredible intel he has gained through years of investigative reporting. He discusses the Trump raid, the GOPs move to sabotage Kari Lake, the crazy Project Blue Beam plan to fake an alien invasion and more. This is another very interesting discussion with Dave Hodges you don't want to miss. You can follow him and learn more about his work at

 https://thecommonsenseshow.com/

Project Looking Glass_ From the Mouths of the Whistleblowers https://www.brighteon.com/cbf67b55-1671-42ec-889e-fc55922a509a

IN 1994 160 NATIONS AGREED TO REDUCE THE WORLD POPULATION TO 800 MILLION BY 2030

https://www.brighteon.com/a0cd52c8-439c-4951-8f36-7d4ee061ce4d

BOB LAZAR DECRIBES ALIEN TECHNOLOGY HOUSED AT AREA 51 BASE IN NEVADA  https://www.brighteon.com/76bcfdd6-3870-4cfe-9c4f-6fe1168ee178

SPACE NEWS ... 2006 ET DISCLOSURE, by Dan Burisch  https://www.brighteon.com/00000000-0000-0000-0006-041709413001

Project Blue Beam:

  https://educate-yourself.org/cn/projectbluebeam25jul05.shtml

Bus Stop Augmented Reality

https://www.brighteon.com/6f2c87e5-df9b-4ab0-a1ac-b3456e667667












Keywords
nwohologramsbob lazarproject blue beamproject camelotproject bluebeamspoiler alertserge monastbill woodfake alien invasionproject sidekickdan burischskybeam
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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