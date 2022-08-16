Project Blue Beam, Kari Lake Arizona Sabotage & more incredible intel w/ Dave Hodges

Journalist Dave Hodges rejoins the program to share incredible intel he has gained through years of investigative reporting. He discusses the Trump raid, the GOPs move to sabotage Kari Lake, the crazy Project Blue Beam plan to fake an alien invasion and more. This is another very interesting discussion with Dave Hodges you don't want to miss. You can follow him and learn more about his work at

https://thecommonsenseshow.com/

Project Looking Glass_ From the Mouths of the Whistleblowers https://www.brighteon.com/cbf67b55-1671-42ec-889e-fc55922a509a

IN 1994 160 NATIONS AGREED TO REDUCE THE WORLD POPULATION TO 800 MILLION BY 2030

https://www.brighteon.com/a0cd52c8-439c-4951-8f36-7d4ee061ce4d

BOB LAZAR DECRIBES ALIEN TECHNOLOGY HOUSED AT AREA 51 BASE IN NEVADA https://www.brighteon.com/76bcfdd6-3870-4cfe-9c4f-6fe1168ee178

SPACE NEWS ... 2006 ET DISCLOSURE, by Dan Burisch https://www.brighteon.com/00000000-0000-0000-0006-041709413001

Project Blue Beam:

https://educate-yourself.org/cn/projectbluebeam25jul05.shtml

Bus Stop Augmented Reality

https://www.brighteon.com/6f2c87e5-df9b-4ab0-a1ac-b3456e667667





































