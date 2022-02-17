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BOB LAZAR DECRIBES ALIEN TECHNOLOGY HOUSED AT AREA 51 BASE IN NEVADA
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112 views • February 17, 2022
THEY DID'NT BELIEVE HIM THEN AND NOW FORWARD INTO THE FUTURE THE GOVERNMENTS HAVE FILES AND FILES AND RECORDS OF UFO'S AND ALIENS.
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