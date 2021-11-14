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IN 1994 160 NATIONS AGREED TO REDUCE THE WORLD POPULATION TO 800 MILLION BY 2030
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2072 views • November 14, 2021
Whistleblower - Project Skybeam (Bluebeam)
International Conference on Population and Development 1994-Cairo Egypt
- Man-made flu around 2018 to depopulate the world to 800 million. (Pretty close!)
- Fake UFO invasion in 2024.
And more!
Twenty years after the Cairo Summit on Population and Development (1994)
https://www.vanthuanobservatory.org/eng/twenty-years-after-the-cairo-summit-on-population-and-development-1994/
Eugenics and Population Control:
The 1935 Nazi World Population Conference, and the 1994 U.N. Cairo Population Conference -- More of the Same
https://members.tripod.com/~american_almanac/eugenics.htm
Summary of the Programme of Action ICPD94: pdf
http://www.partners-popdev.org/icpd/ICPD_POA_summary.pdf
New perspectives on population: lessons from Cairo
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/New-perspectives-on-population%3A-lessons-from-Cairo.-Ashford/ad2d25105276047af5ae040e52fa197073dcbbb8
PROJECT BLUEBEAM IS LOCKED AND LOADED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3xUtYa9K7L8
International Conference on Population and Development 1994-Cairo Egypt
- Man-made flu around 2018 to depopulate the world to 800 million. (Pretty close!)
- Fake UFO invasion in 2024.
And more!
Twenty years after the Cairo Summit on Population and Development (1994)
https://www.vanthuanobservatory.org/eng/twenty-years-after-the-cairo-summit-on-population-and-development-1994/
Eugenics and Population Control:
The 1935 Nazi World Population Conference, and the 1994 U.N. Cairo Population Conference -- More of the Same
https://members.tripod.com/~american_almanac/eugenics.htm
Summary of the Programme of Action ICPD94: pdf
http://www.partners-popdev.org/icpd/ICPD_POA_summary.pdf
New perspectives on population: lessons from Cairo
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/New-perspectives-on-population%3A-lessons-from-Cairo.-Ashford/ad2d25105276047af5ae040e52fa197073dcbbb8
PROJECT BLUEBEAM IS LOCKED AND LOADED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3xUtYa9K7L8
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