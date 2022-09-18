Love as Law - pt 1 of 3

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Originally released as an audio series in late 2021, this updated video series may be the crowning picture of explaining the simplicity of a literal government built on a foundation of love that could come very soon, should enough people help us share this exciting hope.
Government Built On LOVE series: