Love as Law - pt 1 of 3

Originally released as an audio series in late 2021, this updated video series may be the crowning picture of explaining the simplicity of a literal government built on a foundation of love that could come very soon, should enough people help us share this exciting hope.





For those interested in the original series that began this concept, here is the original 4-part series that first inspired us to continue along the lines of encouraging folks to consider YHWH's "Government Built on LOVE"!:





Government Built On LOVE series: Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/ddd4d344-c453-41a9-95ab-b077fd3c6516 Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/91c6e14e-bc24-4d97-b660-713284e97934 Part 3: https://www.brighteon.com/5beac722-9df7-401b-aa53-7ab738e4d9c4 Part 4: https://www.brighteon.com/f5f3c201-d58f-42fe-8a17-7f2e9496d6f8







