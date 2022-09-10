A Government Built On LOVE - part 2 of 4

How wonderful to imagine a government built on LOVE! Where do you find the word "LOVE" anywhere in oir constitutions? ....let alone laws commanding us to love one another? Think about that my friends!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.