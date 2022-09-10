A Government Built On LOVE - part 3 of 4
"The greatest of these is love" -1 Corinthians 13:13
Out of all the instruction given us in the Bible, the overarching maxim of YHWH's law is clearly "love".
If the constitution was truly "divinely inspired" (as many of us have been trained to repeat) then why doesn't it have a major clause that love is the purpose of that law?
