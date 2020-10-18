© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** Toothless Bulldog Bill Barr Shows His True Globalist Deep State Colours ** - All Bark and no Bite
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • October 18, 2020
** Banned.Video - Bowne Report - Oct 17, 2020: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f8b57729d7ca5144824c8ba
-- Most of us listening to this report have been aware of Joe Biden's blatant involvement with his son Hunter's influence peddling to foreign countries for dollars long before the election. But here we are, roughly a fortnight away from election day. Record numbers are turning out for early voting. Every shred of information intensely vital to the decisions of millions of voters. And the Silicon Valley overlords, thumbing their nose at a neutered Senate Judiciary Committee brazenly censor incriminating evidence published by the New York Post founded by Alexander Hamilton to favor the corrupt Democrat's lunge toward power.
Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show - Oct 16, 2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHd_JjibfOA
Comments:
-- Barr is scared of the Clinton's just like Sessions was.
-- Barr is complicit otherwise arrests would have already been happening
-- Why Barr Is All Talk and No Action. Because that's all we've seen, other than Barr obstructing justice!
-- BARR and the rest need to go enough is enough
-- Yep ur right. now he said he will not charge anyone in the "unmasking". think barr's there just to make sure no one gets charged.
-- The question is why did Trump hire him because if we all knew about the murders at Ruby Ridge then he had to know.
-- Bill Barr is just another long time government employee, with too many ties to corrupt politicians. He needs to be removed immediately and replaced with Rudy Giuliani, General Flynn or Judge Pirro.
-- If Barr won't act we have no law and order. Instead we have a ruling class that rule over us as tax paying serfs. No justice. No liberty.
-- it's all for show , none of the politicians or the elite will ever get any jail time.
Also See:
• https://www.brighteon.com/9b7d1755-a735-4722-a241-dcbca44097e8
• https://www.brighteon.com/fc36f47b-d80b-486c-a3c7-15ceb4864c07
• https://www.brighteon.com/1290be68-9052-47e2-a1d9-4433717f89b0
-- Most of us listening to this report have been aware of Joe Biden's blatant involvement with his son Hunter's influence peddling to foreign countries for dollars long before the election. But here we are, roughly a fortnight away from election day. Record numbers are turning out for early voting. Every shred of information intensely vital to the decisions of millions of voters. And the Silicon Valley overlords, thumbing their nose at a neutered Senate Judiciary Committee brazenly censor incriminating evidence published by the New York Post founded by Alexander Hamilton to favor the corrupt Democrat's lunge toward power.
Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show - Oct 16, 2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHd_JjibfOA
Comments:
-- Barr is scared of the Clinton's just like Sessions was.
-- Barr is complicit otherwise arrests would have already been happening
-- Why Barr Is All Talk and No Action. Because that's all we've seen, other than Barr obstructing justice!
-- BARR and the rest need to go enough is enough
-- Yep ur right. now he said he will not charge anyone in the "unmasking". think barr's there just to make sure no one gets charged.
-- The question is why did Trump hire him because if we all knew about the murders at Ruby Ridge then he had to know.
-- Bill Barr is just another long time government employee, with too many ties to corrupt politicians. He needs to be removed immediately and replaced with Rudy Giuliani, General Flynn or Judge Pirro.
-- If Barr won't act we have no law and order. Instead we have a ruling class that rule over us as tax paying serfs. No justice. No liberty.
-- it's all for show , none of the politicians or the elite will ever get any jail time.
Also See:
• https://www.brighteon.com/9b7d1755-a735-4722-a241-dcbca44097e8
• https://www.brighteon.com/fc36f47b-d80b-486c-a3c7-15ceb4864c07
• https://www.brighteon.com/1290be68-9052-47e2-a1d9-4433717f89b0
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.