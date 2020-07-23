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** GLOBALIST DEEP STATE THREATENS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ** DOJ’s lack of Indictments has led to Insurgency at the Highest Level
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34 views • July 23, 2020
** The Bolshevik Revolution Has Entered Stage 3 of the Takeover of the Republic Dave Hodges, July 22, 2020
Website: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/bolshevik-revolution-has-entered-stage-3-takeover-republic
** Remember Mao’s Red Guards before you cheer the woke mobs by Peter Van Buren
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/remember-the-red-guards-before-you-cheer-the-woke-mobs/
** The Constitution says the president shall perform the obligation to enforce the law. We’re not talking about an option or something he may do or not do as he sees fit. It is a solemn duty. It is what being the chief executive is all about. The DOJ needs to indict these criminals immediatley.
** Pelosi: Trump Leaving “Whether He Knows It Yet or Not” say president will have to be “fumigated” out of White House
** Emergency Alert: Crackers Pelosi Announces Plan To Remove Trump, Make Herself President Under COG Martial Law
** The Silent Majority has “Pussied Out” rolled over and died while giving away their country.
** The UN has interjected themselves into the U.S. and will soon make an appearance. They are already here.
** It is President Trumps Constitutional Duty to enforce Federal Law
** The Constitution says it's the president’s job to enforce the law
** Whether he knows or not, Trump will leave WH: Pelosi – The Rahnuma Daily-21/July/2020
Washington, July 21 (IANS) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that President Donald Trump, “whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving” the White House, despite the latter’s refusal to commit to the 2020 election results, the media reported.
Speaking to MSNBC News on Monday, the veteran Democrat said that “there is a process”, referring to presidential elections and the Constitutional mechanism for putting their winners into the White House.
“It has nothing to do with a certain occupant of the White House doesn’t feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there,” she added.
Pelosi’s comments came a day after Trump in a Fox News interview said that he would not commit to accepting the results of the upcoming election scheduled to be held on November 3.
During Monday’s MSNBC interview, Pelosi also suggested that voters, as well as the Constitution, would lead to Trump departing the office in January 2021.
“Whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving,” she said.
“Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn’t mean we won’t have an inauguration ceremony to inaugurate a duly elected president of the US.”
The remarks also come as a new poll revealed that Trump was 15 points behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
The ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Sunday which revealed a close margin, 54 per cent for Biden and 44 per cent for Trump, was the fifth consecutive high-quality national poll that showed the former Vice President ahead of Trump by 10 points or more, reports Politico news.
Of the nine such polls conducted since the second half of June, Biden has led Trump by double digits in seven of them.
Regarding the poll numbers, the President said during the Fox News interview that they were “fake”.
Website: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/bolshevik-revolution-has-entered-stage-3-takeover-republic
** Remember Mao’s Red Guards before you cheer the woke mobs by Peter Van Buren
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/remember-the-red-guards-before-you-cheer-the-woke-mobs/
** The Constitution says the president shall perform the obligation to enforce the law. We’re not talking about an option or something he may do or not do as he sees fit. It is a solemn duty. It is what being the chief executive is all about. The DOJ needs to indict these criminals immediatley.
** Pelosi: Trump Leaving “Whether He Knows It Yet or Not” say president will have to be “fumigated” out of White House
** Emergency Alert: Crackers Pelosi Announces Plan To Remove Trump, Make Herself President Under COG Martial Law
** The Silent Majority has “Pussied Out” rolled over and died while giving away their country.
** The UN has interjected themselves into the U.S. and will soon make an appearance. They are already here.
** It is President Trumps Constitutional Duty to enforce Federal Law
** The Constitution says it's the president’s job to enforce the law
** Whether he knows or not, Trump will leave WH: Pelosi – The Rahnuma Daily-21/July/2020
Washington, July 21 (IANS) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that President Donald Trump, “whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving” the White House, despite the latter’s refusal to commit to the 2020 election results, the media reported.
Speaking to MSNBC News on Monday, the veteran Democrat said that “there is a process”, referring to presidential elections and the Constitutional mechanism for putting their winners into the White House.
“It has nothing to do with a certain occupant of the White House doesn’t feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there,” she added.
Pelosi’s comments came a day after Trump in a Fox News interview said that he would not commit to accepting the results of the upcoming election scheduled to be held on November 3.
During Monday’s MSNBC interview, Pelosi also suggested that voters, as well as the Constitution, would lead to Trump departing the office in January 2021.
“Whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving,” she said.
“Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn’t mean we won’t have an inauguration ceremony to inaugurate a duly elected president of the US.”
The remarks also come as a new poll revealed that Trump was 15 points behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
The ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Sunday which revealed a close margin, 54 per cent for Biden and 44 per cent for Trump, was the fifth consecutive high-quality national poll that showed the former Vice President ahead of Trump by 10 points or more, reports Politico news.
Of the nine such polls conducted since the second half of June, Biden has led Trump by double digits in seven of them.
Regarding the poll numbers, the President said during the Fox News interview that they were “fake”.
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