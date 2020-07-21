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** NO JUSTICE FOR ALL **- Lou Dobbs, Tom Fitten 20/July/2020
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40 views • July 21, 2020
** IN THE FACE OF UNPRECEDENTED TYRANNY, WHAT WOULD THE FOUNDING FATHERS DO?
- Dave Hodges Monday, July 20, 2020
Full Article: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/face-unprecedented-tyranny-what-would-founding-fathers-do
- When I was studying history and sociology as an undergraduate, I realized how much the two disciplines completed each other. I was fascinated with warfare strategies, however, as a subset, I discovered the strategies behind civil war.
My studies and subsequent analysis reveals that we are involved in an asymmetrical civil war. This civil war, however, is different from most in that there does not need to be a winner and a loser. For the revolutionary forces behind the civil war to succeed, there only needs to be death and destruction to a high degree. Death and destruction is not just measured in body counts, although this is coming too. Death and destruction primarily refers to our culture, our core family values, the preservation of all of our civil liberties without exception, our morals, our history our institutions, our health and our economic well-being.
This is a civil war that is much more about the destruction of the American culture than it is the body count. When General Lee won the first and second battles of Bull Run, he made it possible for the South to win the Civil War before it even started. With the Union troops in full retreat, Washington DC was open for occupation. The South could have captured the city and imposed a negotiated a settlement that would have created two Americas. However, Lee committed the fatal military flaw of failing to follow up on his victories and he would never get another chance to achieve complete victory. In a bizarre irony, today’s radical leftists are General Lee. They have taken the murder of one man and turned him into the impetus for the complete overthrow of the United States. Unlike Robert E. Lee, the Bolsheviks revolutionaries will follow up on their victories to the point of committing genocide!
Statues are toppling all over the country. History is being rewritten. The First Amendment is gone. Cisco holds a “race-baiting” conference with its employees. And when the employees express opinions about the tactics of Black Lives Matter, they are immediately fired for having the wrong opinions. People are de-platformed everyday for calling out the leftist groups for their violence. Random attacks, mostly on white people, are now common. America has lost control over two major cities, Seattle and Portland. The government is intimidated from bringing its full power to bear in order to establish the peace. Before America can be overthrown, it must first be destabilized and nowhere do we find that endeavor in full scale operational mode than we do with the largely unwarranted COVID-19 lockdown of millions of Americans primarily by Democrat mayors and governors. America is teetering. It is vulnerable to a full-scale civil war. It is vulnerable to invasion. America has been betrayed by Americans.
This series will analyze the nature of the civil war we are in. However, this introductory article will focus on the advice that the Founding Fathers would provide for us in these times of peril. Their words will resonate throughout this series on Civil War II
Ben Franklin
When asked what type of government the American people were going to participate in, by a well-meaning woman, a stern Benjamin Franklin warned that our new government was going to be "A republic, madam, if you can keep it."
Ron Paul once embodied the very best of our Constitutional principles as he served as our only real national voice of freedom. I believe that Ron Paul would answer this question about the type of government that we have by saying "A republic, madam, if you can take it back."
Now that Ron Paul is gone from Congress, is there any possibility of salvation for our country? Can we restore our once great country or will the American government be irretrievably lost to the special interests who would dare to use our country for their own ends, regardless of the cost?
Robert Hutchins
“The death of democracy is not likely to be an assassination from ambush. It will be a slow extinction from apathy, indifference, and undernourishment.”
Full Article: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/face-unprecedented-tyranny-what-would-founding-fathers-do
- Dave Hodges Monday, July 20, 2020
Full Article: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/face-unprecedented-tyranny-what-would-founding-fathers-do
- When I was studying history and sociology as an undergraduate, I realized how much the two disciplines completed each other. I was fascinated with warfare strategies, however, as a subset, I discovered the strategies behind civil war.
My studies and subsequent analysis reveals that we are involved in an asymmetrical civil war. This civil war, however, is different from most in that there does not need to be a winner and a loser. For the revolutionary forces behind the civil war to succeed, there only needs to be death and destruction to a high degree. Death and destruction is not just measured in body counts, although this is coming too. Death and destruction primarily refers to our culture, our core family values, the preservation of all of our civil liberties without exception, our morals, our history our institutions, our health and our economic well-being.
This is a civil war that is much more about the destruction of the American culture than it is the body count. When General Lee won the first and second battles of Bull Run, he made it possible for the South to win the Civil War before it even started. With the Union troops in full retreat, Washington DC was open for occupation. The South could have captured the city and imposed a negotiated a settlement that would have created two Americas. However, Lee committed the fatal military flaw of failing to follow up on his victories and he would never get another chance to achieve complete victory. In a bizarre irony, today’s radical leftists are General Lee. They have taken the murder of one man and turned him into the impetus for the complete overthrow of the United States. Unlike Robert E. Lee, the Bolsheviks revolutionaries will follow up on their victories to the point of committing genocide!
Statues are toppling all over the country. History is being rewritten. The First Amendment is gone. Cisco holds a “race-baiting” conference with its employees. And when the employees express opinions about the tactics of Black Lives Matter, they are immediately fired for having the wrong opinions. People are de-platformed everyday for calling out the leftist groups for their violence. Random attacks, mostly on white people, are now common. America has lost control over two major cities, Seattle and Portland. The government is intimidated from bringing its full power to bear in order to establish the peace. Before America can be overthrown, it must first be destabilized and nowhere do we find that endeavor in full scale operational mode than we do with the largely unwarranted COVID-19 lockdown of millions of Americans primarily by Democrat mayors and governors. America is teetering. It is vulnerable to a full-scale civil war. It is vulnerable to invasion. America has been betrayed by Americans.
This series will analyze the nature of the civil war we are in. However, this introductory article will focus on the advice that the Founding Fathers would provide for us in these times of peril. Their words will resonate throughout this series on Civil War II
Ben Franklin
When asked what type of government the American people were going to participate in, by a well-meaning woman, a stern Benjamin Franklin warned that our new government was going to be "A republic, madam, if you can keep it."
Ron Paul once embodied the very best of our Constitutional principles as he served as our only real national voice of freedom. I believe that Ron Paul would answer this question about the type of government that we have by saying "A republic, madam, if you can take it back."
Now that Ron Paul is gone from Congress, is there any possibility of salvation for our country? Can we restore our once great country or will the American government be irretrievably lost to the special interests who would dare to use our country for their own ends, regardless of the cost?
Robert Hutchins
“The death of democracy is not likely to be an assassination from ambush. It will be a slow extinction from apathy, indifference, and undernourishment.”
Full Article: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/face-unprecedented-tyranny-what-would-founding-fathers-do
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