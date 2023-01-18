Create New Account
Robots Replacing Fast Food Workers.
Think While Still Legal.
Published Yesterday

This robot named Flippy runs the fry station at a White Castle outside of Chicago. With a mechanical arm and using computer vision technology Flippy can cook everything from french fries and onion rings to cheese sticks. White Castle said it plans to add 100 Flippy's to its kitchens' nationwide. Up to 82% of restaurant positions could, to some extent, be replaced by robots.


* https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJkQkr3Yy2Q

∅Piece by piece people are learning the hidden story. Question Everything. Do your own research. Don't take this video content or any other of here as the final say. Stay Aware Warriors!

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
