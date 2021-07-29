10 Steps of Modern Slavery.

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Modern Slavery: It would be best if you raised awareness about the current cultural and economic situation. This information will help you fight more purposefully. And know the real enemies of the people. Globalists do not want to kill everyone. Instead, they want to keep some alive to use them as slaves a.k.a Minions.
by: Alux.com
*Killing Their Minds (We Are Our Own Worst Enemy). https://www.brighteon.com/ff10a729-280c-4413-a0af-250171cc7208
*Meet Your Strawman! https://www.brighteon.com/bb54fc3d-6425-44d4-b419-2d535c4105f0
*The Wizard of Oz [What it really means] https://www.brighteon.com/5f07e76b-f19b-429d-bf6d-6f2f10f19198