PsyOp Behind The Social Media.

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How social media are destroying our life & the psychological warfare behind it.
*The Wizard of Oz [What it really means] https://www.brighteon.com/5f07e76b-f19b-429d-bf6d-6f2f10f19198
*Meet Your Strawman! https://www.brighteon.com/bb54fc3d-6425-44d4-b419-2d535c4105f0
*Killing Their Minds (We Are Our Own Worst Enemy). https://www.brighteon.com/ff10a729-280c-4413-a0af-250171cc7208
*10 Steps of Modern Slavery. https://www.brighteon.com/3aa07de3-ce7e-43cb-83c1-4d0fa0f3792e