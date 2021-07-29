PsyOp Behind The Social Media.

How social media are destroying our life & the psychological warfare behind it.





*The Wizard of Oz [What it really means] https://www.brighteon.com/5f07e76b-f19b-429d-bf6d-6f2f10f19198

*Meet Your Strawman! https://www.brighteon.com/bb54fc3d-6425-44d4-b419-2d535c4105f0

*Killing Their Minds (We Are Our Own Worst Enemy). https://www.brighteon.com/ff10a729-280c-4413-a0af-250171cc7208

*10 Steps of Modern Slavery. https://www.brighteon.com/3aa07de3-ce7e-43cb-83c1-4d0fa0f3792e



