© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR. FAUCI LIED About Illegal Coronavirus Experiments in China PROOF - JAIL NOW
Follow
1
Share
Report
70 views • October 30, 2021
DR. FAUCI LIED About Illegal Coronavirus Experiments in China PROOF - JAIL NOW , SOURCE - https://www.roxytube.com/watch/dr-fauci-lied-about-illegal-coronavirus-experiments-in-china-proof-jail-now_HbDQlF92oOwASoM.html - Tags : breaking news,fauci,coronavirus,proof illigal,illigal experiment,china,fauci lied, , ,WEBSITE : https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files , , WEBSITE : https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-of-war , , https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-de-guerre/homepage , COPY + PAST also the two LINKS here , --
-- https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/coronavirus ---
and -
-- https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/koronavirus --- SO THAT YOU CAN WRITE with a copy from brighteon.com , https://www.brighteon.com/8576938a-ee5e-4fac-8454-0d8792b5d01f , IN Your own Youtube (channel) THIS VERY SPECIAL MESSAGE. , [ next day's I'll add other Links : ( https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/a/anthony-fauci ) ] , ( https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/c/covid-shots-to-decimate-world-population-warns-dr-bhakdi-th-de-int ) , SUPPORT www.brighteon.com , ( oxytube.com IS another SITE - info - https://sites.google.com/view/www-roxytube-com-related/homepage ) , LIENS-Pour-francophones (suivant) https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-de-guerre/homepage/fr-l-actualit%C3%A9s-les-nouvelles , EXTRA INFO : COVID-19 : D'après cette chercheuse les vaccins tueront 1000 fois plus que le virus lui-même (Judy Mikovits) - PLEASE - CLICK - Here - https://tube.p2p.legal/w/2321b7e6-3bf2-4cae-81ad-d72bcb235292 - PLEASE - CLICK - Here , , Tags : breaking news, china, coronavirus, fauci, fauci lied,p2p, ALSO interesting : http://www.youtube.com/user/HumanRightsWatch , , Please WRITE in YouTube Channels these this info about Fauci . . . with URL . . . , Support www.brighteon.com ,
-- https://support.brighteon.com/donate.html -- SUPPORT - brighteon.com -- CONGRATULATIONS -- -- https://sites.google.com/view/www-brighteon-com-references/f/anthony-fauci -- [ https://sites.google.com/view/www-brighteon-com-references/homepage ] -- SEE also MY recent UPLOAD (Support www.brighteon.com ! - ! - ) next URL : https://www.brighteon.com/71835ed6-ca7c-462b-ae7d-3749c7ec077e , (also interesting next - link - is - related with Fauci ! ) PLEASE go after this introduction clip to THE VIDEO from 16 minutes on next LINK : (Welkom) : https://www.brighteon.com/6ac727d9-cb08-4985-8e55-3a9e8032ebd8 , , Next IS a VERY interesting URL https://www.bitchute.com/video/fLXZDKSEpZh5 , VACCINE DANGER , https://www.brighteon.com/477d4b90-d6a2-4554-8ee1-d0adb45e3ae7 ,
-- https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/coronavirus ---
and -
-- https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/koronavirus --- SO THAT YOU CAN WRITE with a copy from brighteon.com , https://www.brighteon.com/8576938a-ee5e-4fac-8454-0d8792b5d01f , IN Your own Youtube (channel) THIS VERY SPECIAL MESSAGE. , [ next day's I'll add other Links : ( https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/a/anthony-fauci ) ] , ( https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/c/covid-shots-to-decimate-world-population-warns-dr-bhakdi-th-de-int ) , SUPPORT www.brighteon.com , ( oxytube.com IS another SITE - info - https://sites.google.com/view/www-roxytube-com-related/homepage ) , LIENS-Pour-francophones (suivant) https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-de-guerre/homepage/fr-l-actualit%C3%A9s-les-nouvelles , EXTRA INFO : COVID-19 : D'après cette chercheuse les vaccins tueront 1000 fois plus que le virus lui-même (Judy Mikovits) - PLEASE - CLICK - Here - https://tube.p2p.legal/w/2321b7e6-3bf2-4cae-81ad-d72bcb235292 - PLEASE - CLICK - Here , , Tags : breaking news, china, coronavirus, fauci, fauci lied,p2p, ALSO interesting : http://www.youtube.com/user/HumanRightsWatch , , Please WRITE in YouTube Channels these this info about Fauci . . . with URL . . . , Support www.brighteon.com ,
-- https://support.brighteon.com/donate.html -- SUPPORT - brighteon.com -- CONGRATULATIONS -- -- https://sites.google.com/view/www-brighteon-com-references/f/anthony-fauci -- [ https://sites.google.com/view/www-brighteon-com-references/homepage ] -- SEE also MY recent UPLOAD (Support www.brighteon.com ! - ! - ) next URL : https://www.brighteon.com/71835ed6-ca7c-462b-ae7d-3749c7ec077e , (also interesting next - link - is - related with Fauci ! ) PLEASE go after this introduction clip to THE VIDEO from 16 minutes on next LINK : (Welkom) : https://www.brighteon.com/6ac727d9-cb08-4985-8e55-3a9e8032ebd8 , , Next IS a VERY interesting URL https://www.bitchute.com/video/fLXZDKSEpZh5 , VACCINE DANGER , https://www.brighteon.com/477d4b90-d6a2-4554-8ee1-d0adb45e3ae7 ,
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.