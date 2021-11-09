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Five Questions for Fauci - Truth Over News -- THE LIES FROM FAUCI !
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Five Questions for Fauci - Truth Over News -- THE LIES FROM FAUCI ! -- My website LINK -- https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/f/five-questions-for-fauci , Exta : https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files -- https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-of-war/homepage -- https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-de-guerre/homepage ,
Tags : conspiracy,nwo,nom,chaos,coronavirus,koronavirus,fauci,lies,
Source : https://www.theepochtimes.com/five-questions-for-fauci_3949007.html , PLEASE go after this introduction clip to THE VIDEO from 16 minutes on next LINK : (Welkom) : https://www.brighteon.com/6ac727d9-cb08-4985-8e55-3a9e8032ebd8 , Added https://www.roxytube.com/watch/the-truth-is-too-shocking-w-h-o-agrees-there-is-no-pandemic-millions-dead-maniacs-in-control_MNlcExK7YNMycuw.html , Added https://www.roxytube.com/watch/the-truth-is-too-shocking-w-h-o-agrees-there-is-no-pandemic-millions-dead-maniacs-in-control_MNlcExK7YNMycuw.html , , Next IS a VERY interesting URL https://www.bitchute.com/video/fLXZDKSEpZh5 ,
Tags : conspiracy,nwo,nom,chaos,coronavirus,koronavirus,fauci,lies,
Source : https://www.theepochtimes.com/five-questions-for-fauci_3949007.html , PLEASE go after this introduction clip to THE VIDEO from 16 minutes on next LINK : (Welkom) : https://www.brighteon.com/6ac727d9-cb08-4985-8e55-3a9e8032ebd8 , Added https://www.roxytube.com/watch/the-truth-is-too-shocking-w-h-o-agrees-there-is-no-pandemic-millions-dead-maniacs-in-control_MNlcExK7YNMycuw.html , Added https://www.roxytube.com/watch/the-truth-is-too-shocking-w-h-o-agrees-there-is-no-pandemic-millions-dead-maniacs-in-control_MNlcExK7YNMycuw.html , , Next IS a VERY interesting URL https://www.bitchute.com/video/fLXZDKSEpZh5 ,
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