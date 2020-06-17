BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THEY LIVE! - WHO IS THE MAN INSIDE MARINE ONE GIVING A SECRET SYMBOL? - EEARTS (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
3881 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • June 17, 2020
This is a Fox News video clip being shared by Revolutionary Energy Arts. It has some good information about Illuminati symbolism. Many people are awake to the Reptilian reality on earth, and this observation is interesting, to say the least. US Presidents are SELECTED NOT ELECTED, so anyone that thinks President Trump wasn't selected by the Power(s) That Shouldn't Be, then you are still in the CRAWL PHASE of your Awakening. How short people's memories are because they can't remember that Secretary of State John Kerry flew down to Antarctica on Election Day 2016. Do you really think he was going there to look at Penguins? He was going there to have an audience with the being that controls earth and picks the U.S. President. John Kerry thought he could persuade that being to change its mind. haha Keep an Open Mind, start doing your own research, and stop being brainwashed. Of course, this video screen capture could be nothing, but it also COULD BE EVERYTHING. Take the time to learn the 5 Rules to Awakening and the 4 Sources of Disinformation so that you stop getting FOOLED over and over and over again.

Additional Research:

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/

SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2

THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b

THE BIGGEST SECRET: THE BOOK THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD - DAVID ICKE (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/610022/931fc1

THE HUGE SECRET THAT PRINCESS DIANA KNEW - DAVID ICKE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e7c146f2-e4bf-48f3-b25f-17ce667e3042

FREEMASONRY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3dbfc8fa-6419-491e-a2f4-e1863d49a6b4

CIVIL LAW VS. LAW OF WATER - HOW THE ILLUMINATI USE "LAW" TO CONTROL THE PEOPLE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f336ddb8-26d0-4bde-8bf3-b3366149f974

THE BRITISH CROWN IS THE VATICAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a8ed901a-3a8d-4db0-9fbf-fe3b54039210

THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/

RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/

RING OF POWER II - THE ZION KING - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/htLm7LhgLUJS/

Evolutionary Energy Arts (EEARTS)
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com

Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.

"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
new world orderilluminatiagenda 21agenda 2030reptilians
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Chase Codewell
Ex-DOGE Staffers&#8217; AI Startup Claims to Have Accessed Anthropic&#8217;s Internal Systems in Under 12 Hours

Ex-DOGE Staffers’ AI Startup Claims to Have Accessed Anthropic’s Internal Systems in Under 12 Hours

Edison Reed
Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Douglas Harrington
Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Morgan S. Verity
Taxpayer-funded school ingredients become ultra-processed junk food through government program

Taxpayer-funded school ingredients become ultra-processed junk food through government program

Willow Tohi
CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy