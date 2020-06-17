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THEY LIVE! - WHO IS THE MAN INSIDE MARINE ONE GIVING A SECRET SYMBOL? - EEARTS (VIDEO)
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120 views • June 17, 2020
This is a Fox News video clip being shared by Revolutionary Energy Arts. It has some good information about Illuminati symbolism. Many people are awake to the Reptilian reality on earth, and this observation is interesting, to say the least. US Presidents are SELECTED NOT ELECTED, so anyone that thinks President Trump wasn't selected by the Power(s) That Shouldn't Be, then you are still in the CRAWL PHASE of your Awakening. How short people's memories are because they can't remember that Secretary of State John Kerry flew down to Antarctica on Election Day 2016. Do you really think he was going there to look at Penguins? He was going there to have an audience with the being that controls earth and picks the U.S. President. John Kerry thought he could persuade that being to change its mind. haha Keep an Open Mind, start doing your own research, and stop being brainwashed. Of course, this video screen capture could be nothing, but it also COULD BE EVERYTHING. Take the time to learn the 5 Rules to Awakening and the 4 Sources of Disinformation so that you stop getting FOOLED over and over and over again.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
THE BIGGEST SECRET: THE BOOK THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD - DAVID ICKE (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/610022/931fc1
THE HUGE SECRET THAT PRINCESS DIANA KNEW - DAVID ICKE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e7c146f2-e4bf-48f3-b25f-17ce667e3042
FREEMASONRY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3dbfc8fa-6419-491e-a2f4-e1863d49a6b4
CIVIL LAW VS. LAW OF WATER - HOW THE ILLUMINATI USE "LAW" TO CONTROL THE PEOPLE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f336ddb8-26d0-4bde-8bf3-b3366149f974
THE BRITISH CROWN IS THE VATICAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a8ed901a-3a8d-4db0-9fbf-fe3b54039210
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
RING OF POWER II - THE ZION KING - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/htLm7LhgLUJS/
Evolutionary Energy Arts (EEARTS)
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
THE BIGGEST SECRET: THE BOOK THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD - DAVID ICKE (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/610022/931fc1
THE HUGE SECRET THAT PRINCESS DIANA KNEW - DAVID ICKE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e7c146f2-e4bf-48f3-b25f-17ce667e3042
FREEMASONRY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3dbfc8fa-6419-491e-a2f4-e1863d49a6b4
CIVIL LAW VS. LAW OF WATER - HOW THE ILLUMINATI USE "LAW" TO CONTROL THE PEOPLE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f336ddb8-26d0-4bde-8bf3-b3366149f974
THE BRITISH CROWN IS THE VATICAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a8ed901a-3a8d-4db0-9fbf-fe3b54039210
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
RING OF POWER II - THE ZION KING - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/htLm7LhgLUJS/
Evolutionary Energy Arts (EEARTS)
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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