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Documentary: 'The Rise of the Anti-Vaxx Movement' [June 1, 2021]
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78 views • November 03, 2021
Documentary examining the origins and growth of the anti-vaccination movement, and its impact on global efforts to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic. Interviews with experts shed light on this well-funded and organised movement and its methods
Who are the people behind the international anti-Covid-vaccine movement and why are they doing it? This journey inside the astonishing world of the anti-vaxxers finds out.
User reviews:
Overall survival rate is 99.7%. Under 60s it's 99.8%. Kids have a 99.98% survival rate.
You don't need a vax for a high survival rate, it's very silly, it's like wearing a raincoat in the desert.
It's not anti vax, we're just anti BS and it can be smelt by everyone.
Release date: June 1, 2021 (United Kingdom)
Runtime 1h 8min
Language: English
TV Movie 2021 1h 8min
Genre: Documentary
Cast: Andrew Wakefield, Larry Cook, Del Bigtree, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Sherri Tenpenny, Piers Corbyn
www.imdb.com/title/tt14703214/
https://www.channel4.com/programmes/the-anti-vax-conspiracy
Connections: Features Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5562652/?ref_=tt_trv_cnn
Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5562652/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaxxed
https://www.brighteon.com/3736ec80-b4ba-456f-83ff-4c720644b122
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RvD3EjvdIwmK/
'Vaxxed II - The People's Truth' Producers Release Devastating Information To The World [09.08.2017]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CuzGgw4Bj8BN/
Vaxxed II: The People's Truth [06.11.2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WXyTFUHWU02E/
'Vaxxed' A 'Controversial' Vaccine Movie Banned by Netflix & Apple [09.06.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SVdoBcVKlvSm/
12.04.2016 Vaxxed Robert De Niro on Pulling 'Vaxxed' From Tribeca Film Festival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_eHZVqDbdEc
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UqfxZ3WBOglo/
March 29, 2016 Why Robert De Niro Promoted - then Pulled - Anti-Vaccine Documentary
Apr 12 -- Tribeca Enterprises chair and co-founder Jane Rosenthal and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Robert De Niro discuss why anti-vaccine documentary "Vaxxed" was pulled from the Tribeca Film Festival lineup on "Bloomberg Markets." (Source: Bloomberg)
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/why-robert-niro-promoted-then-154042514.html
Vaxxed II: The People's Truth (2019)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11137248/
https://www.vaxxed2.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/1e546fe1-f5e4-454d-bcd2-8614980df4b6
August 9, 2017 Exclusive Vaxxed 2 Producers Release Devastating Information To The World
Polly Tommey, producer of the famous documentary, Vaxxed has been banned from Australia.
If that sounds quite insane - it is.
https://www.brighteon.com/ee18c61d-22f0-413e-8524-b92f13d16d7e
https://www.infowars.com/breaking-interview-with-vaxxed-producer-who-was-banned-from-australia/
Who are the people behind the international anti-Covid-vaccine movement and why are they doing it? This journey inside the astonishing world of the anti-vaxxers finds out.
User reviews:
Overall survival rate is 99.7%. Under 60s it's 99.8%. Kids have a 99.98% survival rate.
You don't need a vax for a high survival rate, it's very silly, it's like wearing a raincoat in the desert.
It's not anti vax, we're just anti BS and it can be smelt by everyone.
Release date: June 1, 2021 (United Kingdom)
Runtime 1h 8min
Language: English
TV Movie 2021 1h 8min
Genre: Documentary
Cast: Andrew Wakefield, Larry Cook, Del Bigtree, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Sherri Tenpenny, Piers Corbyn
www.imdb.com/title/tt14703214/
https://www.channel4.com/programmes/the-anti-vax-conspiracy
Connections: Features Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5562652/?ref_=tt_trv_cnn
Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5562652/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaxxed
https://www.brighteon.com/3736ec80-b4ba-456f-83ff-4c720644b122
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RvD3EjvdIwmK/
'Vaxxed II - The People's Truth' Producers Release Devastating Information To The World [09.08.2017]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CuzGgw4Bj8BN/
Vaxxed II: The People's Truth [06.11.2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WXyTFUHWU02E/
'Vaxxed' A 'Controversial' Vaccine Movie Banned by Netflix & Apple [09.06.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SVdoBcVKlvSm/
12.04.2016 Vaxxed Robert De Niro on Pulling 'Vaxxed' From Tribeca Film Festival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_eHZVqDbdEc
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UqfxZ3WBOglo/
March 29, 2016 Why Robert De Niro Promoted - then Pulled - Anti-Vaccine Documentary
Apr 12 -- Tribeca Enterprises chair and co-founder Jane Rosenthal and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Robert De Niro discuss why anti-vaccine documentary "Vaxxed" was pulled from the Tribeca Film Festival lineup on "Bloomberg Markets." (Source: Bloomberg)
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/why-robert-niro-promoted-then-154042514.html
Vaxxed II: The People's Truth (2019)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11137248/
https://www.vaxxed2.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/1e546fe1-f5e4-454d-bcd2-8614980df4b6
August 9, 2017 Exclusive Vaxxed 2 Producers Release Devastating Information To The World
Polly Tommey, producer of the famous documentary, Vaxxed has been banned from Australia.
If that sounds quite insane - it is.
https://www.brighteon.com/ee18c61d-22f0-413e-8524-b92f13d16d7e
https://www.infowars.com/breaking-interview-with-vaxxed-producer-who-was-banned-from-australia/
Keywords
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