Documentary: 'The Rise of the Anti-Vaxx Movement' [June 1, 2021]

Documentary examining the origins and growth of the anti-vaccination movement, and its impact on global efforts to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic. Interviews with experts shed light on this well-funded and organised movement and its methodsWho are the people behind the international anti-Covid-vaccine movement and why are they doing it? This journey inside the astonishing world of the anti-vaxxers finds out.User reviews:Overall survival rate is 99.7%. Under 60s it's 99.8%. Kids have a 99.98% survival rate.You don't need a vax for a high survival rate, it's very silly, it's like wearing a raincoat in the desert.It's not anti vax, we're just anti BS and it can be smelt by everyone.Release date: June 1, 2021 (United Kingdom)Runtime 1h 8minLanguage: EnglishTV Movie 2021 1h 8minGenre: DocumentaryCast: Andrew Wakefield, Larry Cook, Del Bigtree, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Sherri Tenpenny, Piers Corbynwww.imdb.com/title/tt14703214/Connections: Features Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)'Vaxxed II - The People's Truth' Producers Release Devastating Information To The World [09.08.2017]Vaxxed II: The People's Truth [06.11.2019]'Vaxxed' A 'Controversial' Vaccine Movie Banned by Netflix & Apple [09.06.2020]12.04.2016 Vaxxed Robert De Niro on Pulling 'Vaxxed' From Tribeca Film FestivalMarch 29, 2016 Why Robert De Niro Promoted - then Pulled - Anti-Vaccine DocumentaryApr 12 -- Tribeca Enterprises chair and co-founder Jane Rosenthal and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Robert De Niro discuss why anti-vaccine documentary "Vaxxed" was pulled from the Tribeca Film Festival lineup on "Bloomberg Markets." (Source: Bloomberg)Vaxxed II: The People's Truth (2019)August 9, 2017 Exclusive Vaxxed 2 Producers Release Devastating Information To The WorldPolly Tommey, producer of the famous documentary, Vaxxed has been banned from Australia.If that sounds quite insane - it is.