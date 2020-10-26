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Controlled Opposition are the examples of...
*Bill Cooper,
*David Icke,
*Mark Dice,
*A. Jones,
*S. Molyneux,
*J. Maxwell.
We Have Entered a Stage, When Conspiracy Theories Become Reality [1984] https://www.brighteon.com/00b4c394-6f19-47de-9634-6c07a0258af0
*NWO: Marxist by the Backdoor https://www.brighteon.com/93bc3c26-ce8a-4083-98ea-275c7296857d
*What is Cultural Marxism. (part1) https://www.brighteon.com/21d7d0bd-2eac-4d55-904d-91a2fd44f451
Question Everything.
Do your own research.
Don't take this video content or any other of here as the final say.
Stay Aware Warriors!.