Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It's Not Complicated
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

Has anything the Dems said they were going to do worked?


Redpill: Incompetent vs. Malevolent

* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.

* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (30 October 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6340196386112

