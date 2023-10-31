It's Not Complicated

Has anything the Dems said they were going to do worked?
Redpill: Incompetent vs. Malevolent
* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.
* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (30 October 2023)
