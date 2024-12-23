BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NICOTINE Heals BRAIN FUNCTION. Dr. Ardis
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
274 followers
3
439 views • 4 months ago

Nicotine heals memory loss and improves brain function.

www.EnergyMe333.com

https://x.com/Vortex3001

Nicotine and Cognitive Improvements. Nicotine is a known neurological stimulant. Every cell in your body has nicotine receptors. Natural nicotine is found in Lobelia, Tomato, Potatoes, Eggplant and other plants.

Nicotine Patches Reduce Memory Loss. Details on how nicotine affects brain function and brain fog. Neuro Healing:

FULL PRESENTATION. Man In America: What the FDA is Hiding About Nicotine Will SHOCK You w/ Dr. Ardis. https://rumble.com/v60aq3z-what-the-fda-is-hiding-about-nicotine-will-shock-you-w-dr.-ardis.html

Research Article: Ahmad Alhowail, Molecular insights into the benefits of nicotine on memory and cognition. Mol Med Rep 2021 Mar 25;23(6):398. https://www.spandidos-publications.com/mmr/23/6/398

MORE

~~~

Memory Boost: https://energyme333.com/articles/healthMemory.html

The FDA Lied: PYRAZINES are Addictive, It's NOT the Nicotine:

https://www.brighteon.com/4f319b34-7a3a-4ddf-b52d-04d6261e7ae9

AND

Why did the FDA LIE About NICOTINE in 1994? Pyrazines, the tobacco ADDITIVE is the addictive part in cigs. NWO-OverLord Connection. Dr. Bryan Ardis

https://www.brighteon.com/e8c70ccf-e143-4a15-9654-97d6554b321e


Keywords
brainnicotinememorybrain fogcognitivenootropicneurobryan ardisneurological healing
