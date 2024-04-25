ARDIS. PYRAZINES are Addictive, It's NOT the Nicotine.

The BIG LIE: Isn't nicotine addictive? No, it's NOT addictive. The FDA has been lying for over 40 years. Nicotine is not addictive. Pyrazines are the addictive element added to tobacco products to make them addictive. Pyrazines and over 500 toxic chemicals are added to tobacco products; cigs, snuff, chew, vape etc to make them toxic (cause cancer) and addictive. Use clean nicotine: Rugby patches, nicnac.com lozenges, organic tea from organic leaf, lobellia tincture, high-nicotine veggies, etc...
FULL PRESENTATION: Flyover Conservatives DR. BRYAN ARDIS - What you Don't Know about Nicotine could KILL You! Exposing the Lie. Revealing the Benefits. April 20, 2024 https://banned.video/watch?id=66240944a29e208a7c4ee0d3
More Flyover at www.flyover.live
More at www.TheDrArdisShow.com
Dr. Ardis Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/62bd777c-7080-4d96-b268-ba1362e2ce81?index=1
Why did the FDA LIE About NICOTINE in 1994? Pyrazines, the tobacco ADDITIVE is the addictive part in cigs. NWO-OverLord Connection. Dr. Bryan Ardis. https://www.brighteon.com/e8c70ccf-e143-4a15-9654-97d6554b321e
BIOGRAPHY
Bryan Ardis, D.C. is a retired chiropractic and nutritionist and a remarkable voice for health freedom. Currently he is the CEO of ArdisLabs and host of the Dr. Ardis Show. "I hope to inform, inspire and empower those who are struggling with personal health issues. I promise to deliver real research and applicable information that can free people from emotional despair and fear, created by symptoms of disease and disinformation." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.