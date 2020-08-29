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HOLD-UP - Silvano Trotta
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647 views • August 29, 2020
27 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49txXgvzhVA
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Je vous présente le super film de mon ami Pierre.
https://www.dailymotion.com/silvanotrotta
https://fr.ulule.com/hold-up-1/
https://www.francetvinfo.fr/animaux/bien-etre-animal/de-plus-en-plus-de-chevaux-sont-mutiles-ou-tues-voici-ce-que-l-on-sait-de-ces-attaques_4083671.html
https://www.lefigaro.fr/flash-actu/cheval-mutile-apres-sa-mort-dans-la-loire-l-enquete-ecarte-la-piste-humaine-20200827
https://www.20minutes.fr/societe/2847971-20200827-coronavirus-deputes-droit-masques-gratuits-comme-affirme-france-insoumise
Et la chaîne Thana TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDbtcU60vh_gglhqKcmT4Gg
Egalement :
Playlist complète Hold-Up avec film intégral :
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3586e801-86ef-4abb-8990-46ff0c547e32?index=1
Ceci n'est pas un complot
https://www.brighteon.com/97ce1b08-e94d-4151-8281-9514ebeda9e3
Mal Traités le documentaire choc sur la Covid-19
https://www.brighteon.com/de6b892b-ff08-47c5-80c4-fe6f0830d4e9
Cash investigation - Les vendeurs de maladies (Intégrale)
https://www.brighteon.com/7ee037c4-3461-4086-81d8-01300024ee67
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Je vous présente le super film de mon ami Pierre.
https://www.dailymotion.com/silvanotrotta
https://fr.ulule.com/hold-up-1/
https://www.francetvinfo.fr/animaux/bien-etre-animal/de-plus-en-plus-de-chevaux-sont-mutiles-ou-tues-voici-ce-que-l-on-sait-de-ces-attaques_4083671.html
https://www.lefigaro.fr/flash-actu/cheval-mutile-apres-sa-mort-dans-la-loire-l-enquete-ecarte-la-piste-humaine-20200827
https://www.20minutes.fr/societe/2847971-20200827-coronavirus-deputes-droit-masques-gratuits-comme-affirme-france-insoumise
Et la chaîne Thana TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDbtcU60vh_gglhqKcmT4Gg
Egalement :
Playlist complète Hold-Up avec film intégral :
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3586e801-86ef-4abb-8990-46ff0c547e32?index=1
Ceci n'est pas un complot
https://www.brighteon.com/97ce1b08-e94d-4151-8281-9514ebeda9e3
Mal Traités le documentaire choc sur la Covid-19
https://www.brighteon.com/de6b892b-ff08-47c5-80c4-fe6f0830d4e9
Cash investigation - Les vendeurs de maladies (Intégrale)
https://www.brighteon.com/7ee037c4-3461-4086-81d8-01300024ee67
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