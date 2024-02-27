Misfeasance vs. Malfeasance

Malignant: Stage 4 Government Cancer
* Our gubment is actively working to f--- up our lives.
* It’s not like they’re trying to do something good, but screwing it up.
* They are trying to hurt you.
* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as failures, mistakes or incompetence.
* They are successfully executing one malevolent plot after another.
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 27 February 2024
