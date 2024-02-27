Create New Account
Misfeasance vs. Malfeasance
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

Malignant: Stage 4 Government Cancer

* Our gubment is actively working to f--- up our lives.

* It’s not like they’re trying to do something good, but screwing it up.

* They are trying to hurt you.


Incompetence vs. Malevolence

* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as failures, mistakes or incompetence.

* They are successfully executing one malevolent plot after another.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 27 February 2024

https://rumble.com/v4g06pc-title-ep.-2196-02272024.html

treasonevildeep statepolice statecommunismdan bonginoglobalismtyrannyidiocracymalfeasancetakedowninfiltrationdystopialeftismsubversiontotalitarianismincompetencedegeneracymalicekleptocracypuppet regimemalevolencemalignancyrachel campos-duffymisfeasance

