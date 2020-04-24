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The Wall Defeats Them All | Popp Culture
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294 views • April 24, 2020
Single wahmen in their 30s want us all to believe they're alone because they're "too picky" and there are "no good men left." Reality tells a different story.
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Sandman wants to tell you about the Brave Browser!
Download the Brave Browser today and say goodbye to corporate ads: https://brave.com/san644
"How Not to Become a Millennial" is available on Amazon now!
https://www.amazon.com/How-Not-Become-Millennial-Sociological/dp/B084QKMZTJ
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/JA51n
2. https://archive.ph/NOIzL
3. https://archive.ph/lSR6v
4. https://archive.ph/iJi1k
5. https://archive.ph/N9Soo
6. https://archive.ph/S4rQ4
7. https://archive.ph/4ezL9
8. https://archive.ph/LA9ni
9. https://archive.ph/ZRUZy
10. https://archive.ph/hKerq
11. https://archive.ph/U8EEy
12. https://archive.ph/OO9Ec
13. https://archive.vn/02mIa
14. https://archive.ph/iWctf
Video Throwbacks
20 Excuses That Need to Die
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmR2BSnLzjA
Green Grass-itis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppSZ1jjoP2s
What Do You Bring to the Table?
https://www.brighteon.com/64d84236-1470-4497-b8b8-175e84cb8988
The Slingback Effect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJhylYtDGRA
Man-ipulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZOYVvBbPik
Marry Me Before It's Too Late
https://www.brighteon.com/5526d39a-c8d3-45c0-99cc-f94d88d35c40
Featuring the fabulous assets of https://onlyfans.com/ayaco
Sandman wants to tell you about the Brave Browser!
Download the Brave Browser today and say goodbye to corporate ads: https://brave.com/san644
"How Not to Become a Millennial" is available on Amazon now!
https://www.amazon.com/How-Not-Become-Millennial-Sociological/dp/B084QKMZTJ
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/JA51n
2. https://archive.ph/NOIzL
3. https://archive.ph/lSR6v
4. https://archive.ph/iJi1k
5. https://archive.ph/N9Soo
6. https://archive.ph/S4rQ4
7. https://archive.ph/4ezL9
8. https://archive.ph/LA9ni
9. https://archive.ph/ZRUZy
10. https://archive.ph/hKerq
11. https://archive.ph/U8EEy
12. https://archive.ph/OO9Ec
13. https://archive.vn/02mIa
14. https://archive.ph/iWctf
Video Throwbacks
20 Excuses That Need to Die
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmR2BSnLzjA
Green Grass-itis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppSZ1jjoP2s
What Do You Bring to the Table?
https://www.brighteon.com/64d84236-1470-4497-b8b8-175e84cb8988
The Slingback Effect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJhylYtDGRA
Man-ipulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZOYVvBbPik
Marry Me Before It's Too Late
https://www.brighteon.com/5526d39a-c8d3-45c0-99cc-f94d88d35c40
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