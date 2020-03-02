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Marry Me Before It's Too Late! | Redonkulas.com
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833 views • March 02, 2020
She's baaaaaaaaack!
Our favorite feminist has changed her tactics. Instead of complaining about her love life, her goal is to brainwash alpha males into riding the pain train of marriage. Not gonna happen.
Amy's article: https://thoughtcatalog.com/amy-horton/2019/04/why-men-who-marry-feminists-end-up-the-happiest/
Brought to you by "The Specialists"
Watch it for free on Amazon Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Specialists-Jade-Esteban-Estrada/dp/B06XWHLXLF
Also brought to you by
"CorporateLand" by Frank Cervi
https://www.amazon.com/CorporateLand-Surviving-Cubicle-Frank-Cervi/dp/1542471540
"MGTOW's Guide to Retiring on $200K in Southeast Asia"
Available now on http://www.MGTOWBooks.com
Now downloadable in: PDF, MOBI for Kindle, EPUB, and Text-to-Speech MP3
Use the promo code POPP to save 10%!
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.dailymotion.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources:
https://qz.com/1360539/in-a-sexist-world-its-still-possible-for-women-to-oppress-men/
https://thefederalist.com/2018/02/12/u-s-feminists-tout-hijab-symbol-freedom-iranian-women-jailed-not-wearing/
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/iran-hijab-protests-headscarf-take-off-islam-muslims-middle-east-western-liberals-a8248106.html
https://rollingout.com/2014/02/04/woman-uses-sperm-oral-sex-get-pregnant-force-man-pay-child-support/
https://www.insideedition.com/rape-fraud-inside-fight-criminalize-lying-about-who-you-are-sleep-someone-49020
https://www.humancoalition.org/2019/02/01/new-york-is-celebrating-abortion-up-to-birth/
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/sep/11/men-help-decide-woman-abortion
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/sep/11/men-help-decide-woman-abortion
https://nypost.com/2017/07/23/man-ordered-to-pay-65k-in-child-support-for-kid-who-isnt-his/
https://www.avoiceformen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2015/03/the-NOW-opposes-bill-to-give-fathers-shared-custody-2009.pdf
https://www.britannica.com/topic/Equal-Pay-Act
https://www.forbes.com/sites/karinagness/2016/06/30/new-report-men-work-longer-hours-than-women/
http://inthesetimes.com/article/21423/socialist-feminism-fighting-capitalism-patriarchy-socialism
https://www.bolde.com/3-years-singlehood-make-anyone-lonely/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-398998/How-feminism-destroyed-real-men.html
https://nypost.com/2018/07/07/feminism-has-destabilized-the-american-family/
https://www.rebelcircus.com/blog/cuckolding-popularity/
https://medium.com/s/thenewnew/the-future-of-infidelity-is-female-4e2da7cc7037
https://www.investmentnews.com/article/20181204/FREE/181209977/pence-effect-in-metoo-era-men-go-to-extremes-and-women-pay-the-price
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/why-college-drunk-sex-rap_b_5352121
https://www.theodysseyonline.com/equality-safety-military
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/men/thinking-man/11824814/Is-feminism-destroying-the-institution-of-marriage.html
https://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/civil-rights/322964-womens-march-feminists-dont-want-equality-they-want
https://www.thecut.com/2017/10/all-my-friends-are-getting-married-and-leaving-me-behind.html
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2018/sep/16/my-friends-and-i-are-single-childless-and-running-out-of-time-mariella-frostrup
https://www.dailysignal.com/2018/11/27/a-middle-aged-career-woman-on-the-lies-of-feminism-she-learned-too-late/
https://www.huzlers.com/bruce-jenner-named-woman-of-the-year-just-proves-men-are-better-at-everything-including-being-a-woman/
Video Throwbacks:
Amy Whore-ton's Prior Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZrjQJntuBs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CxDjavEIKs
Female Diarrhea Mouth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQOQR357Bw0
Seduce and Destroy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTmmlLK1he8
Out of Our Time
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSePHBDd9lU
DISCLAIMER:
All material used falls under fair use of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998).
(Used under fair use, for commentary, education, criticism and satire.)
This video is for educational, entertainment and social commentary purposes only. Do not contact or harass the creator of the material we are responding to. The links provided are solely for copyright and sourcing purposes.
Our favorite feminist has changed her tactics. Instead of complaining about her love life, her goal is to brainwash alpha males into riding the pain train of marriage. Not gonna happen.
Amy's article: https://thoughtcatalog.com/amy-horton/2019/04/why-men-who-marry-feminists-end-up-the-happiest/
Brought to you by "The Specialists"
Watch it for free on Amazon Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Specialists-Jade-Esteban-Estrada/dp/B06XWHLXLF
Also brought to you by
"CorporateLand" by Frank Cervi
https://www.amazon.com/CorporateLand-Surviving-Cubicle-Frank-Cervi/dp/1542471540
"MGTOW's Guide to Retiring on $200K in Southeast Asia"
Available now on http://www.MGTOWBooks.com
Now downloadable in: PDF, MOBI for Kindle, EPUB, and Text-to-Speech MP3
Use the promo code POPP to save 10%!
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.dailymotion.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources:
https://qz.com/1360539/in-a-sexist-world-its-still-possible-for-women-to-oppress-men/
https://thefederalist.com/2018/02/12/u-s-feminists-tout-hijab-symbol-freedom-iranian-women-jailed-not-wearing/
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/iran-hijab-protests-headscarf-take-off-islam-muslims-middle-east-western-liberals-a8248106.html
https://rollingout.com/2014/02/04/woman-uses-sperm-oral-sex-get-pregnant-force-man-pay-child-support/
https://www.insideedition.com/rape-fraud-inside-fight-criminalize-lying-about-who-you-are-sleep-someone-49020
https://www.humancoalition.org/2019/02/01/new-york-is-celebrating-abortion-up-to-birth/
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/sep/11/men-help-decide-woman-abortion
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/sep/11/men-help-decide-woman-abortion
https://nypost.com/2017/07/23/man-ordered-to-pay-65k-in-child-support-for-kid-who-isnt-his/
https://www.avoiceformen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2015/03/the-NOW-opposes-bill-to-give-fathers-shared-custody-2009.pdf
https://www.britannica.com/topic/Equal-Pay-Act
https://www.forbes.com/sites/karinagness/2016/06/30/new-report-men-work-longer-hours-than-women/
http://inthesetimes.com/article/21423/socialist-feminism-fighting-capitalism-patriarchy-socialism
https://www.bolde.com/3-years-singlehood-make-anyone-lonely/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-398998/How-feminism-destroyed-real-men.html
https://nypost.com/2018/07/07/feminism-has-destabilized-the-american-family/
https://www.rebelcircus.com/blog/cuckolding-popularity/
https://medium.com/s/thenewnew/the-future-of-infidelity-is-female-4e2da7cc7037
https://www.investmentnews.com/article/20181204/FREE/181209977/pence-effect-in-metoo-era-men-go-to-extremes-and-women-pay-the-price
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/why-college-drunk-sex-rap_b_5352121
https://www.theodysseyonline.com/equality-safety-military
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/men/thinking-man/11824814/Is-feminism-destroying-the-institution-of-marriage.html
https://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/civil-rights/322964-womens-march-feminists-dont-want-equality-they-want
https://www.thecut.com/2017/10/all-my-friends-are-getting-married-and-leaving-me-behind.html
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2018/sep/16/my-friends-and-i-are-single-childless-and-running-out-of-time-mariella-frostrup
https://www.dailysignal.com/2018/11/27/a-middle-aged-career-woman-on-the-lies-of-feminism-she-learned-too-late/
https://www.huzlers.com/bruce-jenner-named-woman-of-the-year-just-proves-men-are-better-at-everything-including-being-a-woman/
Video Throwbacks:
Amy Whore-ton's Prior Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZrjQJntuBs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CxDjavEIKs
Female Diarrhea Mouth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQOQR357Bw0
Seduce and Destroy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTmmlLK1he8
Out of Our Time
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSePHBDd9lU
DISCLAIMER:
All material used falls under fair use of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998).
(Used under fair use, for commentary, education, criticism and satire.)
This video is for educational, entertainment and social commentary purposes only. Do not contact or harass the creator of the material we are responding to. The links provided are solely for copyright and sourcing purposes.
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